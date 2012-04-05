April 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fifth Street Finance Corporation's
(FSC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this
release. Approximately $483.8 million of secured and unsecured debt is affected
by these actions.
The rating affirmation reflects FSC's low leverage, strong operating
performance, solid asset quality, demonstrated access to the debt and equity
markets, improved funding flexibility, ready access to deal flow with various
sponsor relationships and experienced management team.
Rating constraints include the capital markets impact on leverage given the need
to fair value the portfolio each quarter, dependence on the capital markets to
fund portfolio growth, and a limited ability to retain capital due to dividend
requirements.
FSC's leverage, as measured by debt-to-equity was 0.68 times (x) at Dec. 31,
2011, or 0.47x excluding Small Business Administration borrowings, which was
below management's long-term target of 0.60x. Total leverage was up meaningfully
from 0.13x at Sept. 30, 2010 due to portfolio growth and the issuance of term
unsecured debt. While Fitch expects leverage to increase modestly in 2012 as
strong origination volume is funded with drawings on the secured credit
facilities, leverage is not expected to rise above management's articulated
target.
FSC's liquidity profile is considered sound. At Dec. 31, 2011, balance sheet
cash amounted to $70.3 million, borrowing capacity on the secured revolvers was
$320.7 million, and portfolio sales and repayments generated $79 million of cash
in first quarter 2012 (1Q'12). Net investment income coverage of dividends
declared fell below 100% in fiscal 2011, but the company cut its quarterly
dividend to $0.29 per share in November 2011, which compares to $0.29 per share
of net investment income generated in 1Q'12. Fitch views improved earnings
coverage of the dividend favorably.
Core operating performance was solid in 1Q'12, with 49.3% year-over-year growth
in net investment income. Interest income rose 70.2% as 50.8% portfolio growth
offset an 89-basis point decline in the weighted average debt yield. Total
expenses rose 75.7% due to higher base management and incentive fees on a larger
portfolio and an increase in interest expense on higher average borrowings
outstanding. Fitch believes FY2012 core operating earnings will be up from
FY2011 levels, due to portfolio growth outpacing repayments, combined with a
relatively stable yield.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for relatively
consistent operating performance, as revolver capacity and portfolio proceeds
are redeployed into cash-yielding investments with attractive risk-adjusted
returns. It also reflects the maintenance of solid asset quality, stable
liquidity, and strong dividend coverage from net investment income. While the
recognition of additional unrealized portfolio depreciation is possible over the
near term, given uncertain market conditions Fitch expects FSC to maintain low
leverage and adequate cushions on debt covenants and asset coverage in order to
absorb potential adverse valuation movements.
Negative rating actions could be driven by an increase in leverage above the
targeted range, resulting from material unrealized depreciation, and/or an
increase in the proportion of equity holdings without a commensurate decline in
leverage. Declines in operating performance, a prolonged increase in non-accrual
levels and weaker dividend coverage would also be viewed unfavorably from a
ratings perspective.
Positive rating momentum is believed to be limited over the nearterm, given
FSC's size, limited funding flexibility, and relatively short-operating history
as a public company, but could be influenced over the longer term by consistent
operating performance, further portfolio diversification, stronger cash earnings
coverage of the dividend, and a more meaningful shift to unsecured funding from
secured funding.
Headquartered in White Plains, NY, FSC is an externally managed business
development company, formed in 2007 with an objective to generate both current
income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. As of Dec.
31, 2011 the company had investments in 67 portfolio companies amounting to
approximately $1.12 billion at fair value.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fifth Street Finance Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.