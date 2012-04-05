April 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Fidelity National
Information Services, Inc.'s (FIS) recently issued $2.1 billion senior
secured A-3 Term Loan which matures March 30, 2017. This loan effectively
extends the majority of the company's A-2 Term Loan which had a maturity of July
2014 in addition to repaying a portion of the Term B loan maturing in 2016.
The company has also extended its senior secured revolving credit facility to
March 2017 from July 2014 and increased its size to $1.15 billion.
Pro forma for this new term loan, other term loan repayments including the use
of proceeds from a senior unsecured bond offering in March 2012, FIS' total debt
outstanding remains approximately $4.8 billion and consists principally of the
following:
--$250 million outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing July
2014;
--$200 million outstanding under senior secured term loan-B maturing July 2016;
--$2.1 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing March
2017;
--$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017;
--$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020; and
--$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022.
Fitch currently rates FIS as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--$1.15 billion secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior secured term loan A 'BBB-';
--Senior secured term loan B 'BBB-';
--$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017 'BBB-';
--$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020 'BBB-';
--$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.