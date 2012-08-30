Overview
-- On August 29, we removed our 'BB-' sovereign ratings on the Republic
of Paraguay from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are removing our 'BB-' long-term ratings on three Paraguayan banks
from CreditWatch negative.
Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and removed its
'BB-' ratings on Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Paraguay S.A., and Banco Continental SAECA from CreditWatch with negative
implications. The rating action followed a similar one on the Republic of
Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B). The outlook on the banks is stable.
Rationale
We removed the ratings from CreditWatch because, in our view, the rapid
impeachment of former president Fernando Lugo on June 22 and the subsequent
suspension of Paraguay from South American political and free trade
associations UNASUR and MERCOSUR have had--and will likely continue to have-a
limited impact on the Paraguayan economy. We expect that Paraguay will be
reinstated to these organizations after the April 2013 presidential election.
Also, following the August 22 vote, the Organization of American States didn't
impose economic sanctions on Paraguay. In addition, we expect the economy to
rebound strongly in 2013 with a bumper soya crop, due to the expected end of
the drought and record-high soya prices.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the three Paraguayan banks is based on the outlook on
the sovereign. We could lower the ratings on these banks, which we rate the
same as the sovereign, if we downgrade Paraguay. We rarely rate financial
institutions above the long-term sovereign rating because in our view these
entities will be affected by the changes in national economies. Also,
financial institutions operating in Paraguay could face indirect effects of a
sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is
normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for
financial institutions, which would very likely weaken their creditworthiness.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
Banco Continental SAECA
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
Banco Continental SAECA
Senior Unsecured BB- BB-/Watch Neg/--
