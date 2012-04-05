(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 5 - Fitch Ratings' research has shown that U.S. prime money market
funds (MMF) have moderately increased their exposure to Eurozone banks over the
past few months after significantly reducing these positions during the second
half of 2011. Despite this recent uptick, Eurozone banks appear to have become
less reliant on U.S. dollar (USD) funding from MMFs and have cut down their USD
activities. This reduced appetite for MMF funding has likely contributed to a
significant dip in Eurozone bank lending to project and trade finance, sectors
that historically have largely been USD-denominated.
Eurozone banks recently have not been as keen to use MMF funding as in the past,
since it has become less reliable. For instance, according to its 4Q11 results
presentation, Societe Generale reduced USD liquidity needs for its corporate
investment bank during the second half of 2011 by USD55bn (or 55%).
Additionally, BNP Paribas reduced USD funding needs for its corporate investment
bank by USD57bn during the same period. Regulators are reinforcing efforts by
Eurozone banks to limit reliance on short-term USD funding, as reflected in the
European Systemic Risk Board's recent recommendations (ESRB/2011/2).
Eurozone banks seem to be readjusting their business models in response to their
lower reliance on U.S. MMFs. Clearly, banks only want funding they can count on,
and some Eurozone banks may feel that U.S. MMFs no longer fit that bill. Fitch
believes this "partial disengagement" stems in large part from the adjustment
challenges that some euro zone institutions experienced during the money fund
pullback in 2011.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) reported a 16% reduction between
3Q11 and 4Q11 in new USD lending by "weaker EU banks," which included several
large Eurozone financial institutions. In addition, the BIS noted a 39%
reduction in project finance, a 24% decrease in trade finance, and a 41% dip in
aircraft and ship leasing over the same period.
We believe that this pullback by Eurozone banks stems mostly from more stringent
funding and capital requirements under Basel III. It has created meaningful
funding challenges for the project finance sector and could spur increased
reliance on capital markets. A shift to bond financing would mark a departure
from the past few decades, in which commercial banks have provided the bulk of
project finance lending through direct loans. Project finance bond markets,
particularly in Europe, are not well positioned to accept the high volume of
activity expected, especially for larger projects. In both Europe and the U.S.,
investors have limited appetite for non-investment-grade infrastructure debt,
which could ultimately increase the cost of financing projects.
For more information, see the special report, "U.S. Money Fund Exposure and
European Banks: A Partial Disengagement," dated March 22, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)