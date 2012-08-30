Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Venice, Florida (the city) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$7.92 million GO recreation capital improvement bonds, series 2004, affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the full faith and credit of the city and the levy of ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate or amount. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN: The Negative Outlook reflects the city's high fixed cost burden and the likelihood that these costs will increase going forward, placing increased pressure on financial performance. BELOW AVERAGE PENSION FUNDING: Police and fire pensions are underfunded. The city has recently hired a consultant to address the below average levels in both funds. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Unrestricted general fund reserves remain robust despite the use of reserves to balance operations in recent years. Unaudited fiscal 2012 results and projections for fiscal 2013 indicate no further deterioration of general fund reserves. SHARP DECLINES IN TAX BASE: Total assessed value (AV) declines in excess of 40% over the past four years and the corresponding decline in property tax revenues have pressured the general fund despite an increase in millage in fiscal 2012. Recently, declines have slowed and planned new developments indicate the possible beginnings of a recovery. LOW DEBT BURDEN: The city's debt burden is low and characterized by rapid amortization. This is unlikely to change as there are no immediate plans for additional debt. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MATERIAL CHANGES TO PENSION COSTS: Fitch considers the rapid escalation in pension costs and low funding levels a concern. The ability to incorporate pension costs into future budgets while maintaining structural balance will be a challenge, and could ultimately pressure the rating. CREDIT PROFILE BELOW AVERAGE PENSION FUNDING MAY PRESSURE FINANCES The city maintains two single employer, defined benefit, public employee retirement systems for public safety personnel in addition to participating in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), a multiple-employer, cost-sharing system. FRS is well funded using Fitch's conservative 7% rate of return at 80%. However, both the police and fire funds are below average at 62% and 42%, respectively. The combined annual required contributions for the police and fire funds have more than doubled since fiscal 2007 to $2.6 million or 12% of spending in fiscal 2011. The city's very low debt servicing cost (at only 4% of spending) combined with pension costs and other post-employment costs is approximately 23% of expenditures. While these costs are presently manageable, Fitch is concerned rapid escalation of pension costs in light of poor funding levels may pressure financial results going forward. The city has recently hired a consultant to address its pension issues; management expects to make changes to the plans within the next two years. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY DRIVEN BY GENERAL FUND RESERVES Venice continues to maintain a healthy general fund balance well above the policy minimum of 25% of expenditures despite the planned use of reserve in fiscal years 2009-2011 to support operations. The unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned, and committed per GASB 54) of $7.9 million was equal to a robust 36% of total expenditures in fiscal 2011. Preliminary fiscal 2012 results indicate a small surplus which will add to the current reserve levels and the proposed fiscal 2013 budget is balanced (management has asked city council to approve the use of approximately $330,000 of general fund reserves for one time operational enhancements). These factors alleviate some concern regarding the city's financial profile, as the reliance on reserves to cover recurring costs is neither sustainable nor characteristic of highly rated entities. AV DECLINES PRESSURE GENERAL FUND OPERATIONS Extensive declines in AV - 40% over the past four years - have pressured general fund operations as over 45% of general fund revenues are derived from property taxes, excluding transfers in from utilities, sales tax and other revenue funds. On a positive note, there are some signs of stabilization in the tax base, as AV for fiscal 2013 declined only 0.2% and the city reports an increase in building permits as well as some planned residential developments. In response to the decline in revenues, the city implemented expenditure controls including personnel reductions, eliminating open positions and curtailing non-essential spending. A total of 17 positions were frozen or eliminated in fiscal 2012 including four layoffs. Police and fire, which previously had not experienced reductions, were reduced by eight and three positions, respectively. In total, the city has reduced staff from 354 employees in fiscal 2004 to 275 for fiscal 2012. Along with the staff reductions the city raised the property tax millage to offset the AV decline for fiscal 2012 and the proposed fiscal 2013 budget calls for a similar revenue neutral millage rate adjustment. The city's tax rate remains very low at $3.195 per $1,000 AV for fiscal 2013. The city also recently increased its building and fire inspection fees to recoup the cost associated with such activities. The tax base exhibits good diversity and current collections remain adequate at approximately 96%. LOW DEBT BURDEN The city's debt burden is relatively low at $2,704 per capita and 1.5% of full market value. Also, amortization is rapid, with 65% of outstanding principal retired within ten years. The debt profile is unlikely to change as management indicates no future borrowings. Some capital improvements are planned, including a new runway at the airport, but the city expects to utilize grant money where possible to fund the improvements. STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY Venice is located on the Gulf of Mexico in Sarasota County, approximately 70 miles south of Tampa. The community has a significant retiree population and, with its extensive beachfront, attracts a noteworthy amount of tourism. The government and health-care sectors are also well represented. Among the largest local employers are the Venice Regional Medical Center, PGT Industries (plate glass, windows, and doors), and Tervis Tumblers. Venice Regional Medical Center's healthcare network includes comprehensive cardiac services including open-heart surgery, and an ambulatory care center. Employment data for the city is not available given its small population (20,897 in 2011) but the Sarasota County employment base has shown healthy growth over the prior year with more than 3,700 jobs created or an increase of 2.6% from May 2011 - 2012. During this period the county's unemployment rate improved to 8.5% from 10.4%. The city's population exhibits favorable wealth characteristics, with per capita money income equal to 128% of the U.S. average and market value per capita of approximately $175,000. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria