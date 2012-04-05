Overview
-- Magellan Health Services Inc. has a growing revenue base,
diversifying business profile and consistent operating performance.
-- The company also has a very conservative capital structure for its
rating level.
-- We are raising the long-term counterparty credit rating on Magellan to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain a stable earnings profile and a very conservative structure with
modest debt.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Magellan Health Services Inc. to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our recognition of Magellan's growing revenue base,
diversifying business profile, consistent operating performance, and a capital
structure that is very conservative for the rating level. In addition, the
company has strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Offsetting these
positive factors are Magellan's client concentration and an
acquisition-oriented growth strategy.
We expect Magellan's revenue to grow significantly as evidenced by an expected
increase in revenue to $3.3 billion in 2012 from $2.8 billion in 2011 (about
17%). The company's business profile is also more diversified compared with
recent years. Segment profits (EBITDA plus stock compensation) from Magellan's
non-behavioral health-management lines of business (radiology benefits
management, specialty pharmaceutical management, and Medicaid administration)
constituted about 42% of total segment profits in 2011. We expect these to
constitute about 40% in 2012, compared with about 36% in 2010, 29% in 2009,
and 20% in 2008.
Magellan also has a very conservative capital structure for the rating with no
debt as of year-end 2011. Although the company has a $230 million revolving
credit facility in December 2011--which matures in December 2014--even if the
company were to fully draw down the revolver, the resulting credit metrics
would be very conservative for the rating.
In 2012, we expect Magellan's revenue to grow about 17% to $3.3 billion from
$2.8 billion in 2011. We expect 2012 segment profits to decline slightly to
$240 million-$260 million from $270.4 million in 2011, reflecting the absence
of about $20 million of favorable prior-period adjustments recorded in 2011
and $15 million of additional operating costs related to new product
development initiatives, and continued margin pressures.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to maintain a stable earnings
profile on an expanded revenue base and to maintain a very conservative
structure with a modest amount of debt. We would consider raising the rating
on Magellan only if we were to see a decline in client concentration, defined
as the top-10 customers constituting less than 50% of total revenues, coupled
with stable segments profits in excess of $300 million and a modest debt level.
Conversely, we could lower the rating if contract terminations or margin
pressures result in EBITDA of less than $150 million. In addition, we could
lower the rating if a combination of debt issuance and declining operating
performance resulted in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.0x.
Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Magellan Health Services Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--