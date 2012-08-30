Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to approximately $22 million
in California Health Facilities Financing Authority insured refunding revenue
bonds (Marshall Medical Center), series 2012A, based on the support provided by
the Cal-Mortgage Loan Insurance Division.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about Sept. 12, 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds will be insured by the State of California Office of Statewide Health
Planning and Development (OSHPD). If funds are not available to pay debt
service, OSHPD will be obligated to continue to make payments on the bonds; if
necessary, the state's treasurer will issue debentures to holders of the bonds
fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the State of California.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE ENHANCEMENT LINKED TO GO RATING: The rating is based on the support
provided by the Cal-Mortgage Loan Insurance Division of the State of California.
If defaults on loans deplete the reserve balance in the health facility
construction loan insurance fund (HFCLIF), the state's treasurer is required to
issue debentures on parity with the state's general obligation (GO) bonds. This
results in a rating on par with that assigned to state GO bonds.
WEALTHY, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The state's economy is wealthy and unmatched among
U.S. states in its diversity and breadth. Growth has resumed after severe,
widespread recessionary conditions.
HISTORY OF BUDGET AND CASH STRESS: State finances are subject to periodic,
severe budget and cash flow crises due to structural imbalances, revenue
cyclicality and institutional inflexibility.
VOLATILE REVENUES: State revenues are volatile, notably the component tied to
personal income. Modest revenue growth has resumed since the downturn although
the course of future collections is uncertain.
TANGIBLE STRUCTURAL PROGRESS: Deep spending cuts in the last two adopted budgets
have significantly lowered the state's structural imbalance. Among many
challenges to maintaining structural progress is the state's historical
inability to achieve and sustain budgeted expenditure reductions.
VOTER INITIATIVES LIMIT FLEXIBILITY: Constraints imposed by voter initiatives
and a partisan policy-making environment have repeatedly hindered timely,
effective action on fiscal challenges.
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Tax-supported debt is moderate, but has grown in the last
decade for infrastructure needs and budgetary borrowing.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
--Changes to existing Cal-Mortgage program parameters.
--Changes to the state's GO bond rating, to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT SUMMARY
Cal-Mortgage is a division of the State of California OSHPD. Cal-Mortgage's
mission is to improve access to capital for qualifying health care facilities
without cost to taxpayers. The agency primarily guarantees debt issued on behalf
of nonrated and below-investment grade health care institutions that demonstrate
community need.
Bond proceeds will be used for refunding outstanding Cal-Mortgage-backed debt
issued on behalf of Marshall Medical Center, a non-profit healthcare
organization operating a medical facility in Placerville, California, and for
funding a debt service reserve at maximum annual debt service.
The Cal-Mortgage program was originally authorized by voters in 1968. As of 31
May 2012, Cal-Mortgage insured $1.72 billion in outstanding loans covering 124
facilities. The statutory maximum insured risk is $3 billion, although this
level has never been reached. Bonds insured by Cal-Mortgage generally require a
debt service reserve, the balance of which totals $149 million as of 31 May
2012. In addition, the bonds have access to the health facility construction
loan insurance fund (HFCLIF), a special fund which receives fee and premium
income, among other receipts, and is segregated from the state's general fund
and unavailable for general fund cash flow purposes. The HFCLIF balance was
$172.8 million as of 31 May 2012.
In the event of a default by an insured borrower, debt service reserves and the
HFCLIF balance are available to bondholders. If defaults on insured loans ever
caused the HFCLIF and debt service reserves to be depleted, statutes and
transaction documents require the state treasurer to issue debentures on parity
with the state's GO bonds in the amount of principal and interest due but not
paid, at a payment schedule and coupon rate identical to those of the bonds
associated with the defaulted loan. These provisions support a rating on
Cal-Mortgage equal to that of the state's general obligation bonds, currently
rated 'A-', with a Stable Outlook by Fitch.
For further information on the State of California's GO bond rating, please
refer to Fitch's rating action commentary dated Aug. 3, 2012, available on
Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'State Credit Enhancement Program Criteria' (June 19, 2012).
