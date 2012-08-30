Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA' rating on the following bonds of the
Tennessee State School Bond Authority (TSSBA):
--Approximately $212 million qualified school construction bonds (QSCBs), series
2010 (federally taxable-direct subsidy payment).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2010 QSCBs are limited obligations of the authority payable from loan
repayments by local governments, funds held under the bond resolution, the
withholding, if necessary, of state-shared taxes not otherwise pledged, and all
rights under the loan agreement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The rating is based on the withholding, if necessary, of unobligated
state-shared taxes paid to local borrowers, which provides ample coverage of
debt service in the event that borrowers fail to make loan repayments.
--The authority is well established, with longstanding, conservatively managed
programs to aid institutions of higher education and local governments. There
have been no draws to date on state intercept programs supported by state-shared
taxes.
--Tennessee plays a very active role in overseeing local governments, and
authority management is closely integrated with state fiscal and debt
management. The state is rated 'AAA', with a Stable Outlook by Fitch.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--A change in the program's record of timely payment by program participants, or
a material change in the state's willingness to provide adequate funds for
intercept.
CREDIT SUMMARY
The 'AA' rating reflects the state of Tennessee's pledge to intercept
unobligated state-shared taxes for loan repayment in the event of a default by a
local borrower, and the state's overall conservative management of local
government loan programs. Series 2010 QSCB proceeds were loaned by TSSBA to 15
local governments for school projects, subject to provisions of the federal
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), which has since expired.
Under loan agreements with TSSBA, borrowers pledge their full faith and credit
taxing power to loan repayment as well as the intercept of unobligated
state-shared taxes by the state's Commissioner of Finance and Administration, if
necessary. The series 2010 bonds depleted the state's QSCB authorization under
ARRA, and followed a separately secured, earlier series of QSCBs issued in
December 2009.
The state has a history of careful oversight of local entities and operates
multiple loan programs for local governments, schools and institutions of higher
education through TSSBA and the Tennessee Local Development Authority (TLDA).
The Office of State and Local Finance within the Comptroller's Office staffs the
TSSBA and oversees all state intercept programs, including the current program.
There have been no instances of local entities failing to make loan payments
under TSSBA and TLDA state intercept programs. The TSSBA's board overlaps with
those of TLDA and the state's funding board, and includes the state's highest
elected officials.
Bond proceeds are intended to fund school construction projects, which must meet
ARRA guidelines including completion within three years. The TSSBA executed loan
agreements with each borrower under which each pledges its full faith and credit
taxing power to loan repayments representing its proportionate share of total
bond interest and principal sinking fund payments. Loan repayments are paid on a
monthly basis, and likewise the state pays state-shared taxes to local
governments on a monthly basis. In the event of a borrower's failure to make a
timely loan repayment, the withholding of unobligated state-shared taxes would
be triggered within two days, providing sufficient timing cushion to ensure
bondholder payment.
Borrowers also pledge not to make any parity or prior pledges of unobligated
state-shared taxes. While six of the 15 borrowers have previously pledged
portions of state-shared taxes to other state loan programs, coverage on the
series 2010 loans remains ample. Federal subsidies, which flow through the TSSBA
to participating local governments and are not pledged to bondholders, would be
available to bondholders in the event of default by a borrower.
State-shared taxes include portions of gasoline, sales, investment income, and
mixed-drink taxes, as well as certain Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) payments
to the state. State-shared taxes are subject to change by the state. The taxes
are distributed to local entities by the Department of Revenue on a monthly
basis. Tax distributions are subject to some cyclicality due to seasonality and
collection factors, as well as to broader economic trends. Although
distributions declined during the recession and have fallen more modestly since
then, coverage of maximum loan repayments by each borrower's state-shared taxes
has remained high, ranging from 1.9x to 11.4x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 14, 2012.
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 14, 2012.
--'Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs', June 19, 2012.
