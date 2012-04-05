April 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Cimento Tupi S.A.'s (Tupi): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --Local currency IDR at 'B', -- Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2018 at 'B/RR4'; --Long-Term National Rating 'BBB-(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Tupi's 'B' ratings reflect its small business position, execution risks related to the change in its business model, and the volatility of its cash flow generation due to the cyclicality of the cement industry. The ratings incorporate the company's success at raising USD150 million to fund its expansion plan. The ability to complete this project within the budget and on time (by 1Q'13) will be key to avoiding pressure on the ratings. Tupi's low liquidity position going forward and working capital refinancing risks are also factored in the ratings. Weak Business Profile Tupi's small production scale and its lack of geographic diversification heighten the risk of its exposure to the volatility of the cement industry. Tupi's cost structure is higher than the largest integrated Brazilian cement producers. The strong credit profile of these large companies could allow them to pressure prices during a downturn in the industry in an attempt to sustain volumes, which would negatively affect Tupi's ability to service its debt. Business Model Shift a Challenge; Schedule On Time The company is currently implementing a new operating model. This is a result of the termination of a supply agreement effective April 2012 for slag from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (CSN), a large Brazilian steel company, which is increasing its presence in cement. Tupi's strategy is to expand its unit at its Pedra do Sino plant, which will significantly reduce the company's reliance on slag and increase total overall nominal production capacity to 3.2 million tons of cement per year by 2013 from 2.4 million. The success of this expansion is crucial to the company's ongoing activities. Absent this expansion, Fitch estimates that the company's nominal annual capacity would be reduced to 1.6 million tons. Limited Short Term Cash Flow Expansion Tupi generated BRL64 million of EBITDA and BRL70 million of funds from operations (FFO) during 2011. These figures compare with BRL54 million and BRL53 million in 2010, respectively, and compare favorably versus an average EBITDA of BRL38 million and an average FFO of BRL37 million between 2007 and 2009. Free cash flow (FCF), defined as cash flow from operations less dividends and investments, was BRL14 million in 2011. For 2012, Fitch expects Tupi's EBITDA to be about BRL65 million, considering the limited production capacity. FCF will likely be negative in 2012 due to the large level of capital expenditures (BRL171 million). Leverage Trending Up; FX Risks Tupi's credit metrics will be under pressured until 2013 due to the aforementioned capital expenditure plan (USD150 million). In May 2011, the company issued a USD100 million note. During 2012, they did an add-on issuance of USD50 million, which was key to supporting the capex program and diminishing refinancing risks. In 2011, Tupi's FFO adjusted leverage ratio was 3.2 times (x), while its total debt/EBITDA ratio was 4.3x and its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 3.5x. Fitch expects leverage to increase to around 4.5x in 2012 and return to below 4.0x in 2013 when the expansion project should be completed. Tupi is exposed to currency mismatch risks. About 65% of its debt is denominated in USD, and 100% of its cash flow generation is in local currency. As of Dec. 31, 2011 Tupi's total debt was BRL277 million. This debt basically consists of BRL179 million (USD100 million) of unsecured notes due during 2018, BRL59 million of banking loans and BRL38 million of tax refinancing. The additional USD50 million of debt associated with the reopening will further increase the company's exposure to a strengthening U.S. dollar. In the short-term, the company partially mitigates this risks with cash held abroad, but as soon as it disburses this cash for the project it will not have this protection. Shrink in Liquidity Position Expected Tupi's liquidity position should show deterioration going forward in 2012. In December 2011, Tupi had BRL52 million in cash and marketable securities and BRL49 million of short-term debt. Out of the short-term portion, BRL43 million is related to banking loans and BRL6 million of taxes financing. The levels of short-term debt coverage, as measured by cash plus funds from operations (FFO) to short-term debt and cash plus CFFO to short-term debt, were 2.2x and 2.9x, respectively. Favorable Prospects for the Sector Should Sustain Cement Prices The positive outlook for the cement sector in Brazil, reflecting the expansion of the real estate segment and infrastructure projects, should also favor Tupi operations, which are largely dependent upon favorable prices and high capacity utilization levels. Profitability margins should remain relatively flat, however, as a lot of new capacity is being added by the leading cement producers. Tupi's end market, which is highly oriented toward the refurbishment and construction of homes, should not be impacted materially by the high level of infrastructure projects in Brazil, as it is more linked with unemployment and income levels. Key Rating Drivers A ratings downgrade or Negative Outlook could result from a delay in the expected timing of the expansion program. A significant deterioration in the company's cash flow generation and operating margins due to a downturn in the Brazilian market would also pressure the ratings. Given current challenges related to a shift in its business model, an upgrade of Tupi's ratings is unlikely in the short to medium term. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria