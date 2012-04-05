April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned fund
credit quality and volatility ratings on three iShares funds. We assigned our
'Bf' fund credit quality and 'S5' volatility ratings on the iShares Global ex
USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, our 'B-f' fund credit quality and 'S4'
volatility ratings on iShares Global High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, and our
'Bf' fund credit quality and 'S4' volatility ratings on iShares Emerging Markets
High Yield Bond Fund.
The funds are part of iShares Inc., a registered investment company that
consists of more than 50 investment series or portfolios. The company was
organized as a Maryland corporation on Aug. 31, 1994, and is authorized to
have multiple series or portfolios. The company is an open-end management
investment company registered with the U.S. SEC under the Investment Company
Act of 1940, as amended. The offering of the company's shares is registered
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the funds' investment adviser, is a subsidiary
of BlackRock Inc. As of Dec. 31, 2011, BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates
provided investment advisory services for assets estimated to exceed $3.513
trillion. State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, custodian, and
transfer agent for the funds. BlackRock Investments LLC, a subsidiary of
BlackRock Inc., is the funds distributor.
BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to achieve each of the fund's
investment objectives. The funds were launched this week. They seek investment
results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before
fees and expenses, of the corresponding underlying index. The underlying index
for the iShares Global ex USD High Yield Corporate Bond Fund is the Markit
iBoxx Global Developed Markets ex-US High Yield Index, a rules-based index
consisting of high-yield corporate bonds denominated in euros, British pounds
sterling, and Canadian dollars. The underlying index for the iShares Global
High Yield Corporate Bond fund is the Markit iBoxx Global Developed Markets
High Yield Index, a rules-based index consisting of high-yield corporate bonds
denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds sterling, and Canadian
dollars. The underlying index for the iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond
Fund is the Morningstar Emerging Markets High Yield Bond Index, which tracks
the performance of the speculative-grade U.S. dollar-denominated emerging
market sovereign and corporate bond market.
Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect the
level of protection the fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The
credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection
against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses
from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf' to 'CCCf' may be modified by the
addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the
major rating categories.
Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the 'S' scale, are based on our
current opinion of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market
conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and
denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based
on a scale from 'S1' (lowest sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity).
Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate
movements, credit risk, and liquidity.
We will monitor the funds monthly to ensure the consistency of the credit and
volatility profiles with the assigned ratings.
