Overview -- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) laminate supplier Isola USA's ultimate parent is still on track to execute an IPO, but the timing of the offering date remains to be determined. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and removing the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's consistent profitability despite diminished product demand in its European end markets and highly competitive industry conditions. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating and senior secured ratings on the Chandler, Ariz.-based printed circuit board (PCB) laminate supplier Isola USA Corp. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Nov. 4, 2011. Isola's senior secured facility has a recovery rating of '3', indicating meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, and resulting in a 'B' issue-level rating, the same as the corporate credit rating. Rationale While Standard & Poor's views the proposed debt reduction, from the proposed IPO proceeds, as a potential positive for the company's credit profile due to the uncertainty of the timing of the IPO, we have removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. The company's ultimate parent stated in its S-1 registration statement that it will use the net proceeds from an IPO, together with proceeds from a new senior secured credit facility, to prepay all of its existing term loans and mezzanine debt. Additionally, as part of a corporate reorganization to occur immediately prior to the IPO, the company's convertible preferred shares (CPCs) and accrued interest will be converted into common shares. The rating on Isola is based on Standard & Poor's expectation that the PCB laminate supplier will preserve its market position despite highly competitive industry conditions and near-term weakness in its served markets. Due to a broad-based slowdown in the company's end markets, we expect its revenue and EBITDA to erode modestly during the second half of the calendar year. Isola designs, develops, and manufactures laminates for PCBs. Its products are used to manufacture application-specific PCBs for a wide variety of electronics products used for servers and storage, networking, automotive, military, and medical applications. We view Isola's business risk profile as "vulnerable," primarily reflecting its moderate overall competitive position in the global PCB laminate industry and high fixed costs, making it particularly susceptible to industry volatility. Though Isola is the leading laminate supplier to PCB fabricators in the U.S. and Europe and has strength in certain higher performance product categories, the company is a modest overall player within the PCB laminate industry. It has only an estimated 7% share of the global PCB laminate market and competes with companies which are significantly larger, more diversified, and better capitalized. The company also has a short track record of operating at its current profitability levels. We assess Isola's financial profile as "aggressive." Despite many equity-like characteristics, we analytically treat the company's CPCs and accrued preferred interests as debt. As a result, June 2012 leverage is about 7.8x on a trailing-12-month basis when adjusting for operating leases, unfunded pensions, and the company's CPCs. Excluding the noncash-pay CPCs, the total adjusted trailing leverage would be about 5.5x. Revenues for the quarter ended June 2012 were $150 million, a 4% year-over-year decline, and down 1% sequentially. Year-over-year and sequential declines were due to lower volumes, primarily in Europe, and unfavorable foreign exchange impact, partly offset by improved average sales prices (ASPs) due to product mix change. EBITDA margin improved over 200 basis points to 17.9% year over year, due to improved product mix and lower material costs. Liquidity We view Isola's liquidity profile as "adequate." We calculate cash sources to include existing cash balances of about $54 million and modest cash flow from operations. We expect cash uses to consist of capital spending of about $20 million and increased working capital uses over the next 12 months. We also expect coverage of cash uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months and net sources to be positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. Relevant aspects of Isola's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Isola does not have a revolving credit facility, but we expect the company to maintain cash balances sufficient to meet capital investments and debt repayments in the near term. -- We do not expect Isola to undertake any acquisitions or shareholder payments which could stress the liquidity. -- The company has adequate cushion with its term loan leverage covenant. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Isola, published Nov. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Isola reflects our expectation that leverage will remain at current levels. Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the IPO and the size and ultimate use of the proceeds. We could consider an upgrade if net IPO proceeds resulted in debt reduction in the 4.5x area, but any potential upgrade would be limited to one notch. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if competitive pressures or declining end market demand causes profits to decline significantly such that adjusted leverage is sustained above the mid-8x area. 