UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
April 5 U.S. insurers: * Moodys: new rules on deferred acquisition costs will increase insurers
leverage ratios, but not affect ratings
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.