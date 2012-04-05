April 5 - Overview
-- In December 2011, Australian brewer and distributor Foster's Group
Ltd. (Foster's) was acquired by global brewer SABMiller PLC.
-- In our view, SABMiller has a strong economic incentive to support
Foster's and we consider that Foster's stand-alone credit quality has modestly
improved following the takeover. This supports an equalization of our ratings
on Foster's with those on SABMiller.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit and issue
ratings on Foster's to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and removing them from CreditWatch
positive.
-- The stable outlook on Foster's reflects that on its 100% owner,
SABMiller.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit and issue ratings on Australian brewer and distributor
Foster's Group Ltd. (Foster's) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on Sept. 21, 2011. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term
rating on Foster's. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the acquisition of Foster's by global brewer SABMiller PLC
(BBB+/Stable/A-2). The upgrade is the result of us equalizing our ratings on
Foster's with those on SABMiller to reflect our view of SABMiller's strong
economic incentive to support Foster's, as well as the benefits that we
believe SABMiller's ownership will have for Foster's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP).
In our view, SABMiller has a strong economic incentive to support Foster's
because any material default by Foster's is likely to trigger a default of the
rest of SABMiller's debt facilities. We base this assumption on our
understanding that Foster's will be defined as a Principal Subsidiary under
SABMiller's debt facilities. Furthermore, we consider that the size of the
Foster's acquisition--which represents 15%-20% of SABMiller's consolidated
EBITDA--and the degree of integration between the two companies also support
our decision to equalize the ratings.
Our view that Foster's SACP will benefit from SABMiller's ownership primarily
reflects our opinion that Foster's will manage its leverage in a manner
consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We also believe that
Foster's will benefit from the strong position of SABMiller's brands, which
should more than offset the loss of third-party brands following the takeover.
In addition, Foster's will benefit from access to SABMiller's supply chain and
marketing and development capabilities.
The ratings on Foster's reflect our opinion of the high likelihood of support
from its 100% owner, SABMiller. The ratings also reflect Foster's "strong"
stand-alone business risk profile, which is underpinned by the group's strong
position in the Australian brewing market, its diverse brand portfolio, high
operating margins, and significant free cash flow generation. These factors
mitigate the risks associated with the growing market power of the major
liquor retailers, regulatory risks (including taxation and marketing
restrictions), and the ongoing fragmentation of brewing demand.
Liquidity
We assess Foster's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting our
liquidity assessment on SABMiller.
SABMiller's 'A-2' short-term rating reflects our opinion that over the short
term, the group should maintain ample internal liquidity, good cash flow
characteristics, and significant access to the capital markets. SABMiller's
sources of liquidity cover its uses by more than 1.2x. We estimate that
SABMiller's liquidity sources over the next 12 months consist of:
-- A cash balance of $953 million at the end of September 2011;
-- An undrawn $2.5 billion committed credit facility maturing in 2016 and
carrying the option of two one-year extensions; and
-- Funds from operations of about $4.5 billion.
We estimate that SABMiller's liquidity uses over the next 12 months consist of:
-- Short-term debt of $1.1 billion at the end of September 2011;
-- Capital expenditures of about $1.7 billion; and
-- Dividend payments of about $1.5 billion.
In addition, we consider that the following factors support SABMiller's
"adequate" liquidity profile:
-- Good access to capital markets. In January 2012, SABMiller
successfully refinanced $7 billion of the bank debt it assumed to acquire
Foster's in the U.S. bond market. This was across 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2042
maturity bonds, which priced at 150 basis points, 165 basis points, 185 basis
points, and 200 basis points yield spread to the benchmark treasury,
respectively.
-- The bank facilities' single covenant, under which SABMiller operates
with significant headroom.
-- The absence of downward rating triggers that would accelerate the
maturity of a material amount of debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Foster's reflects that on its 100% owner, SABMiller. The
equalization of the ratings on Foster's with those on SABMiller means that
they will move in tandem from now on.
Upward rating pressure would therefore depend on us upgrading SABMiller.
Downward rating pressure could arise if the rating on SABMiller came under
pressure and/or if we considered there to be a reduced likelihood of parental
support from SABMiller at a time of a material deterioration in Foster's SACP.
Such deterioration could follow a material decline in Foster's market
position, including its revenue share of the Australian brewing market falling
to materially less than 45% on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Foster's Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB/Watch Pos/A-2
FBG Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ BBB/Watch Pos
FBG Treasury (Aust.) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ BBB/Watch Pos
Foster's Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ BBB/Watch Pos
*Guaranteed by Foster's Group Ltd.
