(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 5 - Fitch Ratings notes nonbank financial companies are one step
closer to finding out if regulators view them as systemically important
institutions.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) finalized
criteria that will help regulators determine which nonbank financial companies
should be deemed systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs. That
designation will place the companies under additional regulation, courtesy of
the Federal Reserve.
While we think a number of firms likely meet nonbank SIFI criteria under the now
approved guidelines, FSOC will ultimately determine which receive SIFI
designation, based on quantitative and qualitative considerations. Some
companies have begun the process of repositioning their business activities and
their risk management/reporting systems in anticipation of a SIFI designation
while waiting for official notification. MetLife, AIG, Berkshire, GECC, and
Prudential are among the potential candidates for SIFI branding given their
sizable assets and interconnectedness with the financial markets.
Much like those banks already classified as SIFIs, nonbank SIFIs can expect
increased regulatory burden and cost associated with the designation. One
potential offset is the creation of a barrier to entry, or prevention of sizable
competitors emerging.
We also believe costs for nonbank SIFIs are apt to increase given additional
reporting and monitoring challenges. For example, nonbank SIFIs will likely
include a diverse set of business models with different risk drivers. Fitting
those business models into a uniform reporting framework is likely to prove
problematic and/or expensive.
Also similar to the banking sector, we would expect to see players at the cusp
of SIFI thresholds to more actively manage their positions to avoid a SIFI
classification. This could be challenging given the subjective nature of the
nonbank SIFI determination process versus the bank SIFI one. Bank eligibility
for SIFI designation relies more heavily on assets versus the nonbank criteria.
We also believe that while consumers may benefit from more financially stable
service providers, they could also become subject to increased costs via higher
insurance premiums and financing costs. Certain lines of businesses might also
cease if they no longer proved cost effective as a result of the change.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)