UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
April 5 Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of Iberdrola (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.