(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Gaming Recovery Analyses -- Fourth-Quarter 2011 here April 5 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. gaming operators, including: --Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (including Chester Downs and Marina LLC) --Caesars Linq, LLC & Caesars Octavius, LLC --MGM Resorts International --CityCenter Holdings, LLC --Boyd Gaming Corporation --Marina District Finance Company, Inc (Borgata) --Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)