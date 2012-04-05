Overview
-- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems recently
announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire PCB manufacturer DDi
Corp. for $282 million.
-- Viasystems plans to raise up to $300 million in debt to finance the
acquisition and pay for related fees and expenses.
-- In our opinion, the transactions strengthens Viasystems market share
in the fragmented North American PCB industry.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating
on Viasystems.
-- We are placing our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications due to the expected
increase in debt within the capital structure that could result in a revised
recovery rating.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on St. Louis-based printed circuit board (PCB)
manufacturer Viasystems Group Inc.
At the same time, we placed our 'BB-' issue level rating on the company's
senior secured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The action follows the company's announcement that it has reached a definitive
agreement to purchase U.S. PCB manufacturer DDi Corp. in an all-cash
transaction value of $283 million.
We placed our issue-level rating on CreditWatch Negative due to increased debt
and potentially diminished recovery prospects on the senior secured notes. The
senior secured notes currently have a '4' recovery rating, indicating an
expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Viasystems since it had debt
capacity within the current rating to complete the proposed acquisition of DDi.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating affirmation reflects our view that Viasystems has
sufficient incremental leverage capacity within the rating to absorb the
proposed acquisition. The rating allows for leverage under 4x through a cycle
and we expect pro forma leverage to rise to about 3x from 1.6x in December
2011. We believe that Viasystems preserves some capacity to absorb industry
cyclicality, albeit on a reduced basis.
With pro forma revenues of $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the
combined company will become the second-largest PCB manufacturer in the
fragmented North American PCB market. We believe that DDi will complement
Viasystems' operations by expanding its product and customer base,
particularly within the military/aerospace end markets. The acquisition
requires consent of DDi shareholders and customary regulatory approval, and is
likely to close late in the second quarter or early in third quarter of
calendar year 2012. The proposed debt funded transaction received a financing
commitment from a group of lenders; terms and conditions of the debt financing
were not made public. The total transaction value for the acquisition is $283
million.
However, we view the increased debt related to the acquisition of DDi as a
potential negative for the company's senior secured notes recovery profile.
Specifically, we placed our 'BB-' issue level rating on CreditWatch with
negative implications due to increased debt and potentially diminished
recovery prospects on the senior secured notes in the event that the proposed
$300 million debt issuance is pari passu with existing senior secured notes.
Alternatively, if the company issues $300 million of notes which are
contractually subordinated to the existing secured notes, there may not be any
rating impact on the existing secured notes.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Viasystems' adjusted leverage will
increase to 3.0x from 1.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011, due to the increased debt,
partly offset by DDi's EBITDA contribution of about $34 million.
We currently view Viasystems' business risk profile as weak, reflecting its
operation in the highly cyclical PCB industry and technology risks inherent in
the contract manufacturing market. PCB demand faces considerable volatility
through the business cycle and, when combined with high fixed manufacturing
costs, the industry can experience wide profitability swings. Both Viasystems'
established position in low-cost manufacturing locations and its leading
original equipment manufacturer customer base across a number of end markets
partially offset those weaknesses.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the acquisition and the terms
and conditions of the debt financing, specifically, whether the proposed debt
will be secured or unsecured, inter alia, in determining the issue-level
rating outcome.
