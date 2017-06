Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned counterparty credit and financial strength ratings bearing a 'pi' subscript to seven U.S. property/casualty insurers. At the same time, we took various rating actions on 112 U.S. property/casualty insurers with ratings bearing a 'pi' subscript, based on statutory financial data for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 (see list). Standard & Poor's North American Insurance Ratings has realigned its coverage of property/casualty insurers in the U.S. with ratings bearing the 'pi' subscript. The goal of this realignment is to enhance the value of these ratings to the marketplace by adding coverage on several larger insurance groups not previously covered and for which we believe there is market interest in a rating, while reducing the coverage of smaller companies. We will maintain 'pi' ratings on U.S.-based property/casualty insurance groups with at least $500 million in net earned premiums (NEP) in 2011 that we do not rate interactively. Therefore, we have assigned ratings bearing the 'pi' subscript to three groups (six legal entities) that were previously unrated but meet this threshold. In addition, we took various rating actions and subsequently withdrew ratings on three groups (five rated legal entities). Including interactively rated companies, we rate insurers covering approximately 90% of the U.S. property/casualty insurance market (based on NEP) and 95% of the U.S. life insurance market (based on total assets). Continuing our current practice, we will not assign ratings with a 'pi' subscript to U.S. subsidiaries or affiliates of interactively rated insurers, regardless of company size. Of the seven companies to which we assigned new ratings, two are rated 'BBBpi', and five are rated 'BBpi''. 