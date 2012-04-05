(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of BRF Brasil
Foods S.A. (BRF):
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB-';
--Long-term national scale rating 'AA(bra)'.
The Rating Outlook of the corporate ratings is Stable.
The ratings are supported by BRF's strong business profile, as one of the
largest food producers and distribution companies in Brazil, its moderate
leverage and its double-digit margins. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's
expectations that the company will continue to improve its profitability and
margins, benefiting both from strong demand for the company's products and
synergies from its continuing integration with Sadia.
BRF is exposed to commodity and cyclical risks associated with the commodity
protein business, which accounts for about 50% of company's revenue. Margins are
also pressured by rising raw materials costs, particularly for grain, and cost
competitiveness can be affected negatively by changes in strength of the Brazil
real versus the U.S. dollar.
Fitch expects that the company will continue to pursue diversification through
both organic growth as well as acquisitions. This will mitigate some of the
risks associated with the industry, but will also constrain free cash flow
generation in the near term and may result in higher leverage. Positively, BRF
has a long track record of equity infusions to support the balance sheet while
executing its growth strategy.
The transactions that resulted from the ruling made by CADE, the Brazilian
antitrust authority, regarding the merger of Sadia and Perdigao into BRF should
result in changes that will not materially affect the company's credit quality.
To comply with remedies required by CADE, BRF entered an asset swap agreement
with Marfrig Alimentos S.A. (Marfrig). In addition to swapping some assets,
Marfrig will also pay BRF BRL100 million in 2012 and BRL250 million in 72
monthly installments. As a result of the swap, BRF will replace less than half
of the BRL1.7 billion in revenues associated with the swapped assets (equivalent
to about BRL150 million of lost EBITDA by Fitch estimates). It will also lose
some revenues due to the mandated suspension of certain brands.
In spite of the above, the businesses that will remain in BRF's portfolio are
expected to continue to perform strongly during 2012 and the EBITDA margin is
expected to improve as the company realizes further synergies. Synergies are
expected to be as large as BRL 1 billion per year in 2012 and 2013, after
investment of BRL700 million between 2011 and 2013.
Strong Business Profile:
BRF is the largest world exporter of poultry and has dominant market position
with a 50% plus market share in most of its product segments domestically. While
barriers to entry in the processed food segments are relatively low, BRF
benefits from its strong brand recognition, which allows it to charge premium
prices. BRF's protein businesses are more exposed to the volatility of raw
material costs and international poultry and hog prices, and the competitive
pressures on the part of other Brazilian or international producers and
exporters.
BRF benefits from its geographic diversification domestically, with 61 plants in
all but the Amazonas' states (10 to be divested to Marfrig), and from its
dedicated distribution network of 41 distribution centers (eight to be divested
to Marfrig). The geographic diversification of its businesses mitigates risks
related to disease, the imposition of sanitary restrictions by governments,
market concentrations, as well as tariffs or quotas applied regionally by some
importing blocs or countries. In 2011, the company was affected by the Russian
embargo on meat imports from certain Brazilian states, but was able to mitigate
the negative effect by shifting production to different states and shifting
exports through its export network to different countries.
Margin Improvement Expected:
Fitch expects further gradual improvement in BRF's margins that will be helped
by the realization of merger synergies. BRF's margins improved to 11.2% in 2011
from 10.3% in 2010 despite the higher cost of grains during the year. Unlike its
pure-play protein counterparts, grains represent much lower percentage of cost
of goods sold (COGS) for the company as a whole, since 50% of its product
portfolio is from branded, higher value-added processed food products. This is
not the case in BRF's export business where about 80% of revenues are derived
from fresh and frozen meat sales and the price of grains has a much larger
impact on profitability. Still, BRF's scale and dominance at certain export
markets allowed it to successfully carry through some price increases to
compensate for increasing cost of operations. During the second half of 2011,
the company's profitability was helped by a weakening of the Brazilian real
versus the U.S. dollar. Margins were also helped by the continued integration of
the operations of Sadia and Perdigao.
Moderate Leverage:
At the end of 2011, BRF's total debt/EBITDA ratio and net debt/EBITDA ratio were
2.8 times (x) and 1.8x, respectively. The net leverage ratio is not expected to
improve as BRF will invest future cash flow and some of its current cash
balances in growth capital expenditures, mostly for expansion of its existing
facilities. It is likely that the company will engage in further acquisitions of
considerable size, as it executes on its growth and diversification strategy.
Fitch believes that any spikes in leverage will be quickly brought down to
company's long-term target of 2.0x net debt/EBITDA either with cash generation
or with additional equity. Fitch considers favorably the company's long track
record of supporting the balance sheet through equity infusions.
Expansion Program Constrains Free Cash Flow:
In 2011, BRF generated BRL1 billion of negative free cash flow (FCF) as a result
of BRL1.6 billion of capex, a BRL600 million increase in working capital to
support growth in its operation, and BRL500 million of dividends. Going forward,
capex levels are expected to remain elevated, which will lead to significantly
depressed near-term FCF generation. Fitch notes that any pressure on cash flow
generation is a result of BRF's growth strategy rather than market trends and as
such has a sizable discretionary component.
Liquidity and Debt Profile Manageable:
The company's liquidity is supported by BRL2.7 billion of cash and marketable
securities. BRF is also in the process of securing $500 million of liquidity
facilities. Short-term maturities are BRL3.5 billion, of which about one-third
are trade related and will be renewed. Part of the remaining maturities will be
repaid with cash and part will be refinanced. Fitch believes that refinancing
would not be a problem for BRF considering the company's open access to the
capital market.
Key Rating Drivers:
BRF's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded further unless the company's financial
strategy is adjusted towards more conservative leverage targets. A rating
downgrade could be triggered by a deterioration or lack of improvement in the
company's operational performance, or by large dilutive debt finance
acquisition, a continuation of negative FCF beyond the short term, a failure of
the company to replace the business lost in order to comply with CADE's judgment
that will impair its long-term market position, and/or a significant
deterioration of operations due to trade restrictions or sanitary outbreaks.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)