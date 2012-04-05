Overview -- We are lowering our ratings on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma Inc. (ESA), including our long-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- At the same time, we are placing all our ratings on ESA on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect what we view as the risk ESA faces as it refinances its US$350 million revolving credit facility due June 20, 2012, which could cause liquidity pressures to escalate rapidly in the next several months. -- We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak liquidity position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch or raise the ratings if the company refinances in a manner that preserves US$100 million liquidity on a sustainable basis. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma Inc. (ESA) to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '5' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged. At the same time, we placed all our ratings on ESA on CreditWatch with developing implications. CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings. The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect what we view as the risk that ESA faces as it refinances its US$350 million revolving credit facility due June 20, 2012, which could cause liquidity pressures to escalate rapidly over the next several months. Rationale If ESA does not refinance its revolver in a timely manner, we believe that the company's thin cash position and volatile operating cash flows would be insufficient to maintain liquidity above US$100 million, which we estimate is necessary to cover its major uses of cash this year, specifically raw material cost purchases, mandated pension cash requirements, maintenance capex spending, and cash interest payments on its senior notes. These cash uses would be in addition to the company repaying drawings outstanding on the credit facility when it expires in June. We expect that the US$221.7 million outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011, has likely decreased by more than US$50 million through the first three calendar months of 2012 (ESA's financial year-end is March 31), given that the company is now drawing down seasonal inventory built up through the latter portion of the 2011 calendar year. Finally, we do not incorporate into our assumptions any parental support from Essar Steel Holdings Ltd. (not rated). We believe that ESA's operating performance is improving, with stronger earnings likely in fiscal 2013 amid stable steel prices and input costs, as well as increasing volumes. That said, we believe the credit facility is critical in supporting the company's day-to-day operations, the absence of which could strain its ability to purchase raw materials. We assume that ESA will generate debt to EBITDA of about 6x in fiscal 2012, which we believe will translate into positive free operating cash flow and EBITDA interest coverage above 2x. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on ESA to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have reviewed the company's progress in refinancing its revolver. We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak liquidity position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Downgraded And Placed On CreditWatch Developing To From Essar Steel Algoma Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC+/Watch Dev/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior secured B/Watch Dev B+ Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured CCC/Watch Dev CCC+ Recovery rating 5 5