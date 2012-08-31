(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Market concerns of another global recession have led the price for hard coking coal to drop to less than $170 per ton. -- We believe this will put significant pressure on the free cash flow of Netherlands-headquartered coal miner New World Resources N.V. (NWR). -- We are therefore revising the outlook on NWR to negative from stable, and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade in the coming 12 months if recent low coking coal prices persist for an extended period, leading NWR's profitability to deteriorate materially such that funds from operations to debt drops to less than 20% over the coming quarters. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the Netherlands-headquartered coal miner New World Resources N.V. (NWR), to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on NWR. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on NWR's senior secured notes and our 'B' issue rating on NWR's senior unsecured notes. Rationale The outlook revision follows a recent drop in the price of hard coking coal to less than $170 per ton, reflecting market concerns of another global recession. These concerns led us to revise downward our forecasts for GDP in Europe and China (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," published July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The outlook revision reflects our view that a prolonged period of weak prices for coking coal (which includes hard and semi-soft coking coal) would put pressure on NWR's profitability. This is because coking coal is the driver of NWR's profitability, whereas the average price of thermal coal products is lower than NWR's cash costs. In addition, the amount of coking coal as a proportion of NWR's total mining output has fallen recently, as the company has encountered seams with higher thermal coal content. Management aims to raise the proportion of coking coal in the sales mix to 60% from 48% in 2012, but this is only achievable over the medium term. The currently weak prices for coking coal also mean that management may opt to curb spending to avoid negative free operating cash flow in the coming quarters. Such spending is necessary for NWR to access additional, and over time better-quality, coal seams. More positively, we consider that NWR's current cash balance of about EUR452 million as of June 30, 2012, provides ample headroom to withstand less favorable macroeconomic conditions in 2013 and 2014. However, we understand that NWR will not use cash exclusively for debt repayment, and may use it to finance its capacity expansion. Under our base-case credit scenario, we project that NWR will generate EBITDA of EUR285 million in 2012, down from EUR454 million in 2011. This takes into account the following assumptions: -- A hard coking coal reference price of about $200 per ton for the rest of 2012, compared with $220 per ton in the first half of 2012. The current price is about $165 per ton. -- Relatively stable production output of 11 million tons of coking coal and thermal coal in 2012, of which 48% is profitable coking coal, in line with NWR's guidelines. Under our assumption of $190 per ton for hard coking coal in 2013, we estimate that NWR's EBITDA could fall to less than EUR200 million. Excluding potential acquisitions and netting all cash apart from EUR40 million that we consider as tied to operations, we calculate that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will drop to less than 20% in 2013, alongside net debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x, which we consider to be the minimum thresholds for the 'BB-' rating. NWR has announced that it will review its plan to develop the Debiensko mine (which contributes 50% of its total reserves) because the plan faces regulatory requirements and capital expenditure (capex) inflation requirements that would render the investment far less attractive. This delay has no immediate bearing on the rating on NWR. However, a final decision to postpone the mine's development could have implications for NWR's business risk profile in the medium term. It could also affect NWR's overall strategy and ambition to execute alternative strategies including mergers and acquisitions outside Central and Eastern Europe. Liquidity We assess NWR's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources to uses of liquidity will remain at more than 2x for the next 24 months. Our assessment reflects NWR's modest debt maturities until the EUR258 million senior unsecured notes mature in 2015. It also reflects material cash on the balance sheet, although we think it is likely that NWR will use some of the cash for growth purposes. The main weakness that we see in terms of liquidity under our base-case credit scenario is tight headroom under the covenants for the company's revolving credit facility (RCF) and export credit agency loans in 2013. We anticipate a covenant breach if the price of hard coking coal remains less than $200 per ton. However, at this stage, we do not give a possible covenant breach much weight in our rating analysis because the outstanding amounts under the relevant debt instruments are relatively small compared with the outstanding cash on the company's balance sheet. In addition, we think that the company could obtain waivers. Under our price assumptions for hard coking coal, we project the following sources of liquidity for the 24 months from June 30, 2012: -- EUR452 million of cash, excluding EUR40 million that we estimate is tied to operations. -- No availability under NWR's EUR100 million committed RCF due February 2014, as it chose to draw the entire facility and keep it on the balance sheet as a precautionary measure in June 2012. -- About EUR190 million of cash flow from operations for the first 12 months and about EUR140 million for the following 12 months under our base-case scenario. -- Our assumption of no working capital changes, although in practice, we believe that NWR may benefit from a working capital inflow due to lower hard coking coal prices, and its currently high thermal coal inventory. We project the following uses of liquidity for the 24 months from June 30, 2012: -- Minimal debt maturities of about EUR28 million. -- About EUR200 million of capex per year, in order to maintain current output while enhancing the output mix over the medium term. However, NWR could take some temporary measures to reduce capex in 2013 should weak coking coal prices persist. Our assumption does not take into account any investment in the Debiensko mine. -- EUR40 million in dividends a year, although the company has some flexibility to stop dividends. Recovery analysis NWR's capital structure consists of four instruments: EUR500 million senior secured notes due 2018; EUR258 million senior unsecured notes due 2015; EUR100 million under a fully drawn RCF due 2014; and an EUR85 million amortizing export credit agency loan due 2018. The RCF, together with other priority liabilities, rank ahead of the senior secured and unsecured notes. The issue rating on the senior secured notes is 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on NWR. The notes are secured by first-ranking share pledges on NWR's three main mining operating subsidiaries, OKD, a.s., OKK Koksovny, a.s. (OKK), and NWR Karbonia S.A. In addition, the three operating subsidiaries provide upstream guarantees, which put the secured notes at least pari passu with unsecured liabilities at the operating level. We view the security package as relatively weak because the noteholders have no security over any fixed or current assets. The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes is 'B', two notches below the corporate credit rating on NWR. This reflects the notes' subordinate position in the capital structure. The notes are secured by second-ranking share pledges over the mining subsidiaries, with no upstream guarantees. In terms of the insolvency jurisdiction, any insolvency proceedings against NWR would most likely originate in the Czech Republic and Poland. Although the various notes have issue ratings, we have not assigned recovery ratings because our review of the insolvency regimes in the Czech Republic and Poland is not complete. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us downgrading NWR by one notch in the coming 12 months if recent low coking coal prices persist for an extended period, leading NWR's profitability to deteriorate materially over the coming quarters. We consider adjusted FFO to net debt of 20%-25% and net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x-3.5x as commensurate with the rating. We could also downgrade NWR if it used a major share of its cash balance for acquisitions in the current industry environment. We estimate that such a strategy would cause NWR's FFO to debt to deteriorate to less than 20%. We could revise the outlook to stable if the European steel industry and coking coal prices improve. We could also revise the outlook to stable if we see that NWR is likely to improve its profitability and credit metrics, even if it uses some of its cash for acquisitions. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From New World Resources N.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt BB- BB- Senior Unsecured Debt B B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)