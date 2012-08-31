Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to $38.2 million Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority (MHHEFA) revenue bonds issued on behalf of the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). The series 2012 A and B bonds (collectively, the bonds) are expected to be sold via negotiation during the week of Sept. 24, 2012. Proceeds will be used to finance certain capital projects of the college ($26.5 million including $1.7 million of reimbursement), refund MHHEFA's series 1998 revenue bonds issued on behalf of MICA ($11.6 million), fund capitalized interest, and pay issuance costs. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'BBB+' rating on $80.8 million of outstanding MHHEFA revenue bonds issued on behalf of MICA. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are an unsecured, absolute and unconditional general obligation of the college. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB+' rating reflects strong, enrollment-driven, financial performance for an institution with a well-established niche as an arts school. Conservative budgeting should allow the college to weather a smaller freshmen class in the current school year, though a sustained downward trend could exert negative rating pressure. CONSISTENT SURPLUSES: MICA generated its fifth consecutive positive margin last year. Market-driven losses weakened the balance sheet, but resource levels remain adequate. RECENT ENROLLMENT GROWTH MAY PLATEAU: Fitch expects MICA's enrollment may be relatively flat in fall 2012 (fiscal 2013) due to rising concerns regarding affordability. However, the college projects total FTE enrollment in fall 2012 will be up slightly from the prior year, and ahead of budget. HIGH, BUT MANAGEABLE, DEBT BURDEN: MICA's debt burden will increase, but Fitch expects coverage will remain strong. The college typically limits debt issuance to revenue-generating projects, and also receives state capital aid in certain years. CREDIT PROFILE In fiscal 2012 (May 31 year-end), MICA generated a strong 6.2% operating margin (as calculated by Fitch, and inclusive of the endowment distribution), up from 5.4% in 2011. Student-generated revenues accounted for a high 88.1% of the college's unrestricted operating revenues, which is expected for this type of institution. A robust 16.2% increase in these revenues in fiscal 2012 drove the margin improvement. Regular tuition and fee increases, stable tuition discounting, and enrollment growth have been key drivers of MICA's recent financial results. As with many other private colleges and universities, the weakened economy has led to affordability concerns from prospective students. Tuition has been increasing at an average annual rate of approximately 5% over the last three years and the total undergraduate cost is now over $50,000. MICA's current fall 2012 enrollment forecasts indicate a decline in new freshmen to 423 from 496 the prior year. Positively, both transfers and graduate students are projected to be higher than fall 2011, with total FTE enrollment of 2,138 estimated for fall 2012 compared to 2,089 the prior year. Fitch believes MICA will be able to maintain a stable financial profile despite flattening of enrollment growth or even a very modest and short-term decline. However, multiple years of enrollment losses, which Fitch does not currently anticipate, could trigger negative rating action. Student-generated revenues are by far the dominant revenue source for MICA, and most other private colleges and universities. The college's balance sheet resources improved in recent years, supported by the operating surpluses. However, market-driven investment losses in fiscal 2012 reduced the college's available funds (cash and investments that are not permanently restricted) to $38.8 million at the end of the fiscal year. This base still provided adequate coverage of 54.4% of operating expenses and 35.2% of pro forma debt. While both metrics are down from fiscal 2011, they remain within the range of Fitch's 2011 medians for 'BBB' category private colleges and universities. MICA's 2012 and 2011 operating margin and growth in net tuition and fees were ahead of the 2011 'BBB' category medians of 3.1% and 4.6%, respectively, supporting the 'BBB+' rating. The college's debt burden remains a credit concern, as pro forma maximum annual debt service consumes a high 9.4% of fiscal 2012 revenues. Sound coverage of 2x from operations partially mitigates this concern. Also, the housing portion of the financed projects should generate additional net revenues to offset debt service. The college's debt portfolio is 100% fixed rate, which the agency views as appropriate for its rating level.