April 5 - Overview
-- U.S.-based medical device company Cooper's financial profile has
meaningfully strengthened over the past few years as a result of debt paydown,
sales growth, and margin improvement
-- We are raising our rating on Cooper to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain a "modest" financial risk profile with conservative financial
policies.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Pleasanton, Calif.-based Cooper Cos. Inc. to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects operational and financial strengthening over the past
year, which has led us to revise our view of Cooper's financial risk to
"modest" from "intermediate." We expect that management will maintain
financial parameters consistent with "modest" financial risk as per our
criteria. Debt protection metrics have already stabilized at the stronger end
of this range for the past four quarters. Adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds
from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt were 1.4x and 68%, respectively, for
the 12 months ended Jan. 30, 2012, and we expect little change in fiscal 2012.
We believe that EBITDA and cash flow will continue to improve. Cooper should
be able to grow soft contact lens sales a few hundred basis points above the
industry growth rate (estimated at 4% to 5%) as it introduces new silicone
hydrogel (SiH) lens categories, such as Avaira toric, and expands in new
geographies, such as Japan. The EBITDA margin could be negatively affected in
fiscal 2012 by the Avaira recall; however, we generally expect the EBITDA
margin to strengthen by 50 to 100 basis points annually, reflecting
manufacturing improvements and trade-up of customers from hydrogel to
higher-margin SiH lenses. This margin improvement will be slightly offset as
the single wear lenses, which have lower margins but higher profit per
customer, grow relative to two-week and monthly modalities.
We expect free operating cash flow to exceed $200 million in 2012, and
increase at a greater rate of growth than revenues thereafter, reflecting
margin improvement. We believe that Cooper will deploy the majority of cash
flow to acquisitions, and a lesser amount to fund share repurchases. Under our
base case, we believe the company could execute a debt-financed acquisition of
up to $600 million and maintain the 'BBB-' rating.
Our view of Cooper's business risk profile as "fair" reflects a lack of
product diversity, given that CooperVision (CVI) represents 83% of total
sales, only partially offset by some diversity within the category. The
company manufactures and markets a variety of soft contact lenses, including
value-added specialty products such as toric lenses (to correct astigmatism),
multifocal, and more commodity-like spherical contact lenses. CVI has
distinguished itself as a leader in toric lenses, which represent 30% of
sales. Offering a variety of technologies, SiH lenses and Proclear lenses
reflect 26% and 32%, respectively, of soft contact lens sales. The company's
global footprint provides some diversity for the otherwise narrowly focused
business, with the Americas, Europe/Middle East, and Asia/Pacific representing
39%, 36%, and 25% of sales, respectively.
Cooper's "fair" business profile also reflects competition from much larger
players in the $7 billion contact lens industry, such as the Vision Care
division of Johnson & Johnson (over 40% market share) and CIBA Vision (owned
by Novartis AG). With a market share of about 17%, CVI has overtaken Bausch &
Lomb for the No. 3 spot in global sales, and holds a No. 2 market share in the
U.S. Despite its lack of dominance in the industry, customer switching between
contact lens brands is typically low. Cooper recently announced that it will
introduce a daily SiH in the second half of 2012. Japan, which is the second
largest contact lens market (after the U.S.), is the fastest growing
single-use lens market.
CooperSurgical (CSI) produces women's health care products. Although it
contributes only 17% of total revenues, CSI has grown organically and through
a series of acquisitions over the past several years. Margins have steadily
strengthened and, given minimal capital expenditure needs, this business has
been a strong cash flow generator. Expanding its customer base, products for
surgical procedures now comprise 23% of sales. This served to modestly
insulate CSI from the recession, given that GYN office visits declined. Office
products comprise 31% of sales. We expect CSI to remain acquisitive and that
tuck-in acquisitions will be financed with internally generated cash.
Liquidity
We believe Cooper currently has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the
next two to three years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (consisting of discretionary cash flow and
revolver availability) to exceed uses by over 1.5x over the coming year.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 30%.
-- We believe Cooper can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.
-- We believe Cooper will not breach its covenants in the event of a 30%
revenue decline, given its current covenant cushion in excess of 30%.
-- Given Cooper's January 2011 refinancing, the company appears to have
solid bank relationships, and the appreciation of its stock price over the
past two years indicates potentially favorable access to equity markets.
Cooper typically maintains a negligible cash balance. Its $750 million
revolving credit facility (unrated), matures in January 2016; $604 million was
available at Jan. 31, 2012.
Despite the capital intensity of its business, Cooper generated $305 million
of operating cash flow in fiscal 2011, relative to $95 million of capital
expenditures and $58 million of acquisitions during the fiscal year. The
company benefits from a low effective tax rate, which was 9% in fiscal 2011,
and it expects the rate to range between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2012. We expect
capital expenditures to be approximately $130 million annually over the next
several years, and assume about $150 million of aggregate acquisition spending
annually. CSI's acquisitions likely will be similar in scale to those made
over the past several years, and funded from internally generated cash.
In December 2011, the company announced a share repurchase program of up to
$150 million, which will run through December 2012. In the first fiscal
quarter of 2012, Cooper purchased $46 million of common stock. We expect share
repurchase to be opportunistic, and made with excess funds when no attractive
acquisition opportunities are available.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the company will
maintain a "modest" financial risk profile. Although we expect tuck-in
acquisitions, largely at CSI, to be financed with internally generated cash,
the rating provides some cushion for incurrence of debt for a larger scale
opportunity, perhaps at CVI. An upgrade would likely be predicated on
increasing diversification. We do not anticipate that operational difficulties
would result in a downgrade. Rather, a downgrade would more likely be the
result of a material debt-financed acquisition, or increased capital spending
on manufacturing plant expansion that would cause debt to EBITDA to rise to
over 2.0x for a protracted period.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Cooper Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
