Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Thursday 6 September
2012 at 14:00BST/15:00CET to discuss the amount, accuracy and timeliness of
information received for monitoring the performance of its rated structured
finance transactions.
The quality of reporting for securitisations has long been an area of concern
for investors and has been highlighted as an impediment to attracting additional
investors to the sector. In 2004 Fitch launched its Issuer Report Grades (IRGs)
for EMEA securitisations to provide a measure of the quality of information
available to investors, to monitor the performance of structured finance
transactions. During times of stress, different types of information can become
more important and in light of recent experience Fitch has reassessed its IRGs.
The findings of Fitch's updated assessment and the implications for investment
in the sector will be discussed by senior Fitch analysts during the call.
Topics will include:
-Which report providers deliver the best information?
-What key information is commonly missing?
-Comparison of the reporting for different asset classes and countries
-Contrasts between reports for publicly-placed and retained transactions
Participants must register for the call in advance using the below link:
A presentation will be sent to all registrants one hour before the call.
A replay and a copy of the presentation will be available on the website,
www.fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call.
Teleconference details:
Date: Thursday 6 September
Time: 14.00 UK time
