April 5 - Overview
-- Liberty Global Inc. (LGI), the owner of 100% of the German
cable operators Unitymedia and KBW, announced an exchange offer for the
outstanding debt at KBW and a potential merger of both subsidiaries.
-- We are affirming our long-term ratings on Unitymedia and KBW and
affirming our issue ratings on the current KBW and Unitymedia debt.
-- In addition, we are assigning 'BB-' issue ratings on the proposed new
senior secured notes and 'B-' issue ratings on the proposed senior notes,
issued by Unitymedia entities in the exchange offer.
-- The stable outlook on both Unitymedia and KBW reflects the outlook on
LGI, given the considerable influence that the parent exercises over both
entities' business and financial policy and, consequently, their credit
quality.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'B+'
long-term ratings on Germany-based cable operators Unitymedia GmbH and Kabel
BW Erste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we are affirming the issue ratings on the existing debt
issued by Unitymedia entities. The recovery ratings on these debt instruments
remain unchanged.
In addition, we are affirming the issue ratings on the existing debt issued by
KBW entities. The recovery ratings on these debt instruments remain unchanged.
We expect to withdraw the ratings on KBW's existing debt upon the completion
of the exchange offer.
Furthermore, we assigned 'BB-' issue ratings on the like-for-like senior
secured notes and 'B-' issue ratings on the like-for-like senior notes that
have been proposed under the Unitymedia debt exchange offer. The recovery
ratings on the proposed instruments are '2' and '6', respectively. The '2'
recovery rating reflects our expectation for 70% to 90% recovery in the event
of a default. The '6' recovery rating reflects our expectation for 0% to 10%
recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The affirmation of the corporate credit ratings on Unitymedia and KBW reflects
our opinion that the announced exchange of KBW's outstanding debt into
Unitymedia notes does not change our current assessment of the respective
business risk and financial risk profiles. Furthermore, the corporate credit
ratings on both entities remain capped by the rating on their owner,
U.S.-listed, international cable-TV (CATV) operator and broadband services
provider Liberty Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Stable/--), primarily due to LGI's full
control over the corporate strategy and financial policy of both subsidiaries.
However, we factor in ongoing parental support in our assessment of
Unitymedia's and KBW's liquidity profile, which we consider "adequate." We
assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of both KBW and Unitymedia as
'b+', at the same level as the long-term corporate credit ratings.
We understand that a successful exchange offer, with more than 50% of the
lenders' consent, would allow LGI to merge Unitymedia and KBW. Should this
merger take place, we expect that Unitymedia will have a long-term rating of
'B+', in line with the current standalone SACP on both LGI subsidiaries.
Our financial risk profile assessment takes into account the still-high, pro
forma Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross leverage for the combined operations of
about 6x as of Dec. 31, 2011, following the exchange offer and a potential
subsequent merger. On Dec. 31, 2011, Unitymedia's gross leverage, as adjusted
by Standard & Poor's, was 5.2x and KBW's adjusted gross leverage stood at 7x.
In addition, the financial risk profile reflects what we see as LGI's very
aggressive financial policy and the moderate free operating cash flow
generation we expect for the combined entity, owing to high interest payments
and significant subscriber acquisition costs for triple-play services. This is
partly offset by the group's long-term capital structure, with no meaningful
debt maturities until 2017 on a joint basis. Moreover, both companies face
only modest maintenance capital expenditures for their largely upgraded cable
networks.
Unitymedia's and KBW's "satisfactory" business risk profiles remain supported
by our view of their stable and very profitable utility-like CATV business.
Their sizable EBITDA growth potential through further uptake of high-speed
Internet (HSI) and telephony services (together with digital-TV services
called "triple play") also support their business risk profiles. In addition,
we expect their profitability and cash flow generation to benefit from
moderate cost synergies through a potential merger of the two entities.
However, CATV revenues are exposed to competition from various technology
platforms, such as satellite TV, digital terrestrial TV, and Internet-Protocol
TV (IPTV), which could become a more serious challenger to CATV from 2012
onward, in our view.
Liquidity
We continue to view both Unitymedia's and KBW's standalone liquidity as
adequate under our criteria. This is based on our view that each company's
sources of liquidity, including facility availability, will exceed their uses
by more than 1.2x in 2012.
Furthermore, we expect that following the potential merger, the combined
entity would also maintain an adequate liquidity profile and that LGI would
provide timely and sufficient liquidity support, if necessary.
We understand from the exchange offer documentation that, following a
successful conversion of the KBW notes into Unitymedia debt, the joint company
would not have any meaningful maturities until 2017 and that it will not have
to comply with maintenance covenants. At the same time, additional
indebtedness will remain limited to 4x senior secured and 5x senior gross
leverage.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Unitymedia reported cash of EUR20 million and a fully drawn
EUR80 million revolver, while KBW reported cash of EUR26 million and an undrawn
revolver capacity of EUR100 million.
Recovery analysis
We have updated our recovery analysis in view of the exchange offer and the
potential merger of Unitymedia and KBW. Our revised assumptions of a combined
group depend on a successful exchange transaction and the anticipated
completion of the subsequent merger. In this context, we refer to the notes
subject to the exchange offer as the proposed notes.
The issue rating on the proposed EUR1.6 billion of senior secured notes is
'BB-', one notch above the corporate credit rating on Unitymedia. The recovery
rating on these notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%
to 90%) recovery prospects for secured lenders in the event of a payment
default. We see coverage of the senior secured notes at the low end of the
range.
The issue rating on the proposed EUR680 million senior unsecured notes is 'B-',
two notches below the corporate credit rating on Unitymedia. The recovery
rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to
10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The recovery ratings on Unitymedia's existing senior secured notes are
unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery prospects in the event of a default where we see recovery prospects
at the low end of this range. The issue rating on these notes is 'BB-', one
notch above the corporate credit rating for Unitymedia. The recovery rating on
the senior notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible
(0% to 10%) recovery prospects in the event of a default.
Our recovery and issue ratings on KBW's outstanding debt facility and notes
are unchanged, and we expect to withdraw these ratings on the completion of
the exchange offer.
Our recovery ratings on the proposed and existing senior secured notes are
underpinned by our assessment of what we see as a comprehensive security
package, including first-priority pledges over substantially all the assets of
the combined companies, including network assets. The documentation for the
new notes is in line with existing debt issues. We consider Germany, where
Unitymedia and KBW have their headquarters, to be a relatively favorable
jurisdiction for creditors in the event of insolvency proceedings.
We have revised our valuation and default scenario to incorporate KBW. Our
simulated default scenario assumes a default would occur in 2017, when about
EUR2 billion of senior secured notes mature, due to excessive leverage as a
result of operating underperformance. We envisage EBITDA falling to about EUR585
million, with a stressed enterprise value of about EUR3.4 billion.
We value Unitymedia and KBW as a going concern, given its resilient and
profitable utility-like CATV operations in Germany, its satisfactory business
risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to
entry in the consolidated cable industry.
From our stressed enterprise value of EUR3.4 billion, we deduct priority
liabilities of about EUR330 million, comprising administrative expenses
associated with reorganization, the existing EUR80 million super senior revolver
(fully drawn), and other priority liabilities related to finance leases and
50% of pension obligations. This leaves approximately EUR3.0 billion of value
remaining for senior secured noteholders.
We envision about EUR4.1 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default
(including the existing KBW senior secured notes and six months' prepetition
interest), indicating substantial (70% to 90%) recovery prospects for these
lenders. Embedded in our assumption is our expectation that the company will
raise an additional revolving credit facility during 2012 on a pari passu
basis with senior secured noteholders (the documentation of the notes only
allows for an EUR80 million super senior revolver). We would expect negligible
(0% to 10%) recovery prospects for senior noteholders.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the outlook on LGI, given the considerable
influence that the parent exercises over Unitymedia's and KBW's business and
financial policy and, consequently, the subsidiaries' credit quality.
We could consider a downgrade if we lowered the long-term rating on LGI or if
the two subsidiaries were unable to maintain adequate liquidity at all times
and, concurrently, liquidity support from LGI were not forthcoming. Although
we do not expect it at this stage, we could also lower the rating on
Unitymedia or KBW if their ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA were to increase
to more than 6x, for example, as a result of a debt refinancing or operational
underperformance.
Rating upside is capped at the rating on LGI at this stage.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint
Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent,
Oct. 28, 2004
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Unitymedia GmbH
Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG
Unitymedia Management GmbH
Kabel BW Erste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
Kabel BW GmbH
Kabel BW Musketeer GmbH
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Unitymedia GmbH
Subordinated*
Local Currency B-
Recovery Rating 6
Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG
Senior Secured(4)
EUR1.43 bil 8.125% bnds due BB-
12/01/2017
Recovery Rating 2
US$845 mil 8.125% bnds due BB-
12/01/2017
Recovery Rating 2
Unitymedia NRW GmbH
Senior Secured(4)
EUR1.43 bil 8.125% bnds due BB-
12/01/2017
Recovery Rating 2
US$845 mil 8.125% bnds due BB-
12/01/2017
Recovery Rating 2
Kabel BW Musketeer GmbH
Subordinated(4)*
EUR680 mil 9.5% nts due 03/15/2021 B-
Recovery Rating 6
Kabel BW GmbH
Senior Secured(4)*
US$500 mil 7.5% nts due 12/31/2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR800 mil 7.5% nts due 03/15/2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR420 mil fltg rate nts due BB-
03/15/2018
Recovery Rating 2
New Rating
Unitymedia GmbH
Subordinated*
EUR680 mil 9.5% nts due 03/15/2021 B-
Recovery Rating 6
Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG
Senior Secured(4)
US$500 mil 7.5% nts due 03/15/2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR800 mil 7.5% nts due 03/15/2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR420 mil fltg rate nts due BB-
03/15/2018
Recovery Rating 2
*Guaranteed by Unitymedia Management GmbH, Unitymedia Hessen Verwaltung GmbH,
Unitymedia NRW GmbH, Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG.
(4)Guaranteed by Unitymedia Hessen Verwaltung GmbH, Unitymedia Management GmbH,
and Unitymedia Management GmbH.
(4)*Guaranteed by Kabel BW Erste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.