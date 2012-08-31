Overview -- At the end of July 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central government modify the financial framework under which it operates. -- We believe this proposal could create tensions with the central government, on which Catalonia crucially depends to access liquidity, at least in 2012-2013. -- We have therefore lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Catalonia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that Catalonia's credit profile could worsen if political tensions with the central government escalate. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Catalonia (Catalonia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook remains negative. We also lowered our issue ratings on Catalonia's debt to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. We assigned a recovery rating of '4' to these issues, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade of Catalonia follows the nascent tensions between the region and the central government, and the potential negative impact we believe these tensions may have on Catalonia's ability to secure external funding. On July 25, 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central government change the financial framework under which the region operates. In our view, Catalonia is aiming to mitigate the negative impact of the strong equalizing features of the Spanish institutional framework on its finances, and improve its fiscal autonomy compared with that of the other Spanish normal-status regions. In our opinion, Catalonia continues to display a weak individual credit profile, with a deteriorated liquidity position and high reliance on smooth central government support for debt repayment purposes. Combined with these characteristics, the region's request to modify key institutional and financial aspects of its relationship with the central government raises uncertainties that we deem incompatible with an investment-grade rating. Specifically, we believe the proposed change in Catalonia's public finance regime could harm the coordination between the regional and national administrations needed for the smooth implementation of central government financial support, and weaken the willingness of the central government to provide support under certain scenarios. We base our opinion on our view that Catalonia's request to amend the institutional framework would single out and potentially improve Catalonia's position compared with other Spanish normal-status regions, at a time when all Spanish regions are facing strong budgetary pressures. Should Catalonia manage to increase its share of national revenues (and given that these revenues are contracting or stagnating due to the economic recession), the region's potential gains could be detrimental to other regions and/or government tiers. We therefore view Catalonia's request as politically sensitive and difficult to implement in the context of Spain's current economic environment. We also think that Catalonia has taken a strong political stance regarding the request, at a time when its own refinancing capacity is highly constrained. As a result, we believe the proposal could potentially lead to disagreements with the central government. It therefore challenges our previous expectation that government liquidity support would be predictable, flexible, and accompanied by smooth cooperation between both administrations. We have consequently lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Catalonia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. Liquidity We assess Catalonia's liquidity as "negative" as our criteria define this term. Without taking into account central government liquidity support, Catalonia's liquidity position is extremely tight. Credit lines are virtually exhausted, monthly internal cash generation is usually negative as the region posts fiscal deficits, and access to foreign sources of funding is closed. We estimate that the region should face EUR5.2 million in debt service until year-end 2012, and EUR8.8 billion in 2013. However, we believe this is partly mitigated by central government liquidity support provided through legally established credit facilities. The central government financial agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; BBB+/Negative/A-2) manages these facilities. In the first half of 2012, Catalonia had access to ICO's credit lines to cover up to EUR2.0 billion of supplier debt in April. The region also accessed ICO's so-called "vencimientos" line, which was aimed at covering regional debt service with additional borrowings of EUR1.3 billion. The remaining funding needs until mid-year 2012 were partly covered through placements in the domestic bond market and the rolling over of debt positions with the Spanish banking system. ICO's vencimientos line expired at the end of June. We understand that Catalonia has entered into an agreement with the Spanish banking system to roll over its domestic debt maturing in August. We believe Spanish banks will continue to roll over the majority of their loan exposures to Catalonia. From September 2012 onward, the central government approved in July a permanent funding facility ("Fondo de Liquidez Autonomica" or FLA) to cover regional funding needs (that is, both fiscal deficits and debt repayment). On Aug. 28, 2012, Catalonia officially requested adherence to the FLA. We believe the system will be fully operational as of early September. Since April 2012, our liquidity analysis factors in the positive effects of the central government's liquidity support, as represented by the FLA. Should we stop taking this support into account we could lower our assessment of Catalonia's liquidity, which (assuming all else remains the same) could lead us to downgrade the region to 'B-' or below in accordance with our criteria (see "Outlook" section). This could happen if we see that central government liquidity support is weaker than we currently expect. In turn, this could occur if we see uncertainties regarding: -- The duration of the FLA. We currently understand that the FLA will be fully operational until the end of 2013 and assume it will be extended if necessary. -- The endowment of the FLA. We currently assume that the FLA will be endowed with enough funds to cover regional funding needs as necessary, and may be flexibly enlarged if necessary. -- The flexible and timely usage of the FLA or other mechanisms to cover unexpected needs, including rating triggers or domestic debt that isn't rolled over. -- The smooth continuation of the FLA even in the case of noncompliance with fiscal targets. We are assuming that, in this case, the central government will put the region under national administration, instead of squeezing its liquidity position by hindering a smooth and flexible access to the FLA. If we see that the central government will hinder access to FLA as a tool to spur fiscal consolidation, we would lower our assessment of Catalonia's liquidity. -- The central government's ability to mitigate all the FLA's operational risks by allowing flexible use of the facility. Recovery analysis In accordance with our criteria ("Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt," published Feb. 3, 2009), we have assigned a '4' recovery rating to Catalonia's debt issues, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default. We determine recoveries based on a hypothetical default scenario. This scenario is merely theoretical, and only serves the purpose of assigning a recovery rating. We believe any default would likely be idiosyncratic instead of systemic, as our criteria define these terms. This means that the financial stress would be specific to the region, and caused by the central government's decision not to support Catalonia in meeting its debt repayments. This scenario might be preceded by Catalonia's failure to comply with fiscal deficit targets, followed by a move from the central government to put Catalonia under national administration, and accompanied by strong and escalating political clashes between both administrations. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk that Catalonia's credit profile could worsen if nascent tensions with the central government further increase. All other factors remaining the same and in accordance with our criteria, we could lower the rating by four notches (to 'B-' from 'BB') or more, if we see that the region's access to central government-sponsored liquidity mechanisms is jeopardized. We believe this could happen, for instance, if we anticipate that: -- Catalonia's request to change its institutional framework will likely exacerbate political tensions with the central government to a breaking point; and -- Catalonia will not substantially reduce its fiscal deficit toward central government fiscal targets throughout our forecast horizon (2012-2013), and such potential noncompliance will spur conflict with the central government, as it increases the risk that Catalonia will be put under national administration. According to the Spanish stability law, a Spanish region could be gradually put under national administration if the central government believes it is unlikely that the region will comply with fiscal targets. We see no upgrade potential for Catalonia at this time. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Catalonia (Autonomous Community of) Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3 Catalonia (Autonomous Community of) Senior Unsecured BB BBB- Recovery Rating 4 Short-Term Debt B A-3 Commercial Paper B A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.