Overview
-- At the end of July 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central
government modify the financial framework under which it operates.
-- We believe this proposal could create tensions with the central
government, on which Catalonia crucially depends to access liquidity, at least
in 2012-2013.
-- We have therefore lowered our long- and short-term ratings on
Catalonia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that Catalonia's
credit profile could worsen if political tensions with the central government
escalate.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of
Catalonia (Catalonia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook remains negative.
We also lowered our issue ratings on Catalonia's debt to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. We
assigned a recovery rating of '4' to these issues, indicating our expectation
of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade of Catalonia follows the nascent tensions between the region and
the central government, and the potential negative impact we believe these
tensions may have on Catalonia's ability to secure external funding.
On July 25, 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central government
change the financial framework under which the region operates. In our view,
Catalonia is aiming to mitigate the negative impact of the strong equalizing
features of the Spanish institutional framework on its finances, and improve
its fiscal autonomy compared with that of the other Spanish normal-status
regions.
In our opinion, Catalonia continues to display a weak individual credit
profile, with a deteriorated liquidity position and high reliance on smooth
central government support for debt repayment purposes. Combined with these
characteristics, the region's request to modify key institutional and
financial aspects of its relationship with the central government raises
uncertainties that we deem incompatible with an investment-grade rating.
Specifically, we believe the proposed change in Catalonia's public finance
regime could harm the coordination between the regional and national
administrations needed for the smooth implementation of central government
financial support, and weaken the willingness of the central government to
provide support under certain scenarios.
We base our opinion on our view that Catalonia's request to amend the
institutional framework would single out and potentially improve Catalonia's
position compared with other Spanish normal-status regions, at a time when all
Spanish regions are facing strong budgetary pressures. Should Catalonia manage
to increase its share of national revenues (and given that these revenues are
contracting or stagnating due to the economic recession), the region's
potential gains could be detrimental to other regions and/or government tiers.
We therefore view Catalonia's request as politically sensitive and difficult
to implement in the context of Spain's current economic environment. We also
think that Catalonia has taken a strong political stance regarding the
request, at a time when its own refinancing capacity is highly constrained. As
a result, we believe the proposal could potentially lead to disagreements with
the central government. It therefore challenges our previous expectation that
government liquidity support would be predictable, flexible, and accompanied
by smooth cooperation between both administrations.
We have consequently lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Catalonia to
'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
Liquidity
We assess Catalonia's liquidity as "negative" as our criteria define this
term.
Without taking into account central government liquidity support, Catalonia's
liquidity position is extremely tight. Credit lines are virtually exhausted,
monthly internal cash generation is usually negative as the region posts
fiscal deficits, and access to foreign sources of funding is closed. We
estimate that the region should face EUR5.2 million in debt service until
year-end 2012, and EUR8.8 billion in 2013.
However, we believe this is partly mitigated by central government liquidity
support provided through legally established credit facilities. The central
government financial agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO;
BBB+/Negative/A-2) manages these facilities.
In the first half of 2012, Catalonia had access to ICO's credit lines to cover
up to EUR2.0 billion of supplier debt in April. The region also accessed ICO's
so-called "vencimientos" line, which was aimed at covering regional debt
service with additional borrowings of EUR1.3 billion. The remaining funding
needs until mid-year 2012 were partly covered through placements in the
domestic bond market and the rolling over of debt positions with the Spanish
banking system. ICO's vencimientos line expired at the end of June.
We understand that Catalonia has entered into an agreement with the Spanish
banking system to roll over its domestic debt maturing in August. We believe
Spanish banks will continue to roll over the majority of their loan exposures
to Catalonia.
From September 2012 onward, the central government approved in July a
permanent funding facility ("Fondo de Liquidez Autonomica" or FLA) to cover
regional funding needs (that is, both fiscal deficits and debt repayment). On
Aug. 28, 2012, Catalonia officially requested adherence to the FLA. We believe
the system will be fully operational as of early September.
Since April 2012, our liquidity analysis factors in the positive effects of
the central government's liquidity support, as represented by the FLA. Should
we stop taking this support into account we could lower our assessment of
Catalonia's liquidity, which (assuming all else remains the same) could lead
us to downgrade the region to 'B-' or below in accordance with our criteria
(see "Outlook" section). This could happen if we see that central government
liquidity support is weaker than we currently expect. In turn, this could
occur if we see uncertainties regarding:
-- The duration of the FLA. We currently understand that the FLA will be
fully operational until the end of 2013 and assume it will be extended if
necessary.
-- The endowment of the FLA. We currently assume that the FLA will be
endowed with enough funds to cover regional funding needs as necessary, and
may be flexibly enlarged if necessary.
-- The flexible and timely usage of the FLA or other mechanisms to cover
unexpected needs, including rating triggers or domestic debt that isn't rolled
over.
-- The smooth continuation of the FLA even in the case of noncompliance
with fiscal targets. We are assuming that, in this case, the central
government will put the region under national administration, instead of
squeezing its liquidity position by hindering a smooth and flexible access to
the FLA. If we see that the central government will hinder access to FLA as a
tool to spur fiscal consolidation, we would lower our assessment of
Catalonia's liquidity.
-- The central government's ability to mitigate all the FLA's operational
risks by allowing flexible use of the facility.
Recovery analysis
In accordance with our criteria ("Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning
Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments'
Speculative-Grade Debt," published Feb. 3, 2009), we have assigned a '4'
recovery rating to Catalonia's debt issues, indicating our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default.
We determine recoveries based on a hypothetical default scenario. This
scenario is merely theoretical, and only serves the purpose of assigning a
recovery rating.
We believe any default would likely be idiosyncratic instead of systemic, as
our criteria define these terms. This means that the financial stress would be
specific to the region, and caused by the central government's decision not to
support Catalonia in meeting its debt repayments. This scenario might be
preceded by Catalonia's failure to comply with fiscal deficit targets,
followed by a move from the central government to put Catalonia under national
administration, and accompanied by strong and escalating political clashes
between both administrations.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk that Catalonia's credit profile could
worsen if nascent tensions with the central government further increase.
All other factors remaining the same and in accordance with our criteria, we
could lower the rating by four notches (to 'B-' from 'BB') or more, if we see
that the region's access to central government-sponsored liquidity mechanisms
is jeopardized. We believe this could happen, for instance, if we anticipate
that:
-- Catalonia's request to change its institutional framework will likely
exacerbate political tensions with the central government to a breaking point;
and
-- Catalonia will not substantially reduce its fiscal deficit toward
central government fiscal targets throughout our forecast horizon (2012-2013),
and such potential noncompliance will spur conflict with the central
government, as it increases the risk that Catalonia will be put under national
administration. According to the Spanish stability law, a Spanish region could
be gradually put under national administration if the central government
believes it is unlikely that the region will comply with fiscal targets.
We see no upgrade potential for Catalonia at this time.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3,
2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)
Senior Unsecured BB BBB-
Recovery Rating 4
Short-Term Debt B A-3
Commercial Paper B A-3
