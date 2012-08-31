Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria's Rivers State upcoming NGN100bn five-year fixed rate bond an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+'(exp) and National Long-term rating of 'AA-(nga)(EXP)'. Rivers State has a Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-'(nga) with a Stable Outlook. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of the final documents confirming the information already received. The notes are expected to be issued by the end of September 2012. The proceeds will be used to finance new infrastructural investments. Rivers is located in the south of Nigeria with a population of 5.6 million inhabitants (accounting for about 4% of the national total). Due to the concentration of oil production in the GDP composition, the state is one of the richest in the country. Per capita GDP is estimated at about NGN600,000 (EUR3,000; USD4,000).Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States', dated 17 August 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States