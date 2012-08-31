Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Harvest Operations Corp. to
negative from stable.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior
unsecured debt ratings on the company.
-- The '3' recovery rating on Harvest's senior unsecured debt is
unchanged.
-- We believe the increasing use of debt to bridge the expected negative
free cash flow generation we are forecasting as the company proceeds with its
upstream exploration and development plans will push its cash flow protection
metrics outside the ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
its Calgary, Alta.-based exploration and production company Harvest Operations
Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed
its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the
company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged.
Since Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC; A/Stable/--) acquired Harvest in 2010,
our analysis has expected ongoing parental financial support to ensure debt
levels remain fairly stable as Harvest pursues its upstream growth
initiatives. The recent increase in the company's balance-sheet debt and our
expectation of continued negative free cash flow generation will cause debt to
increase further without continued financial support from its parent, KNOC.
Although we believe Harvest will maintain access to various sources of
external financing, specifically bank and public debt, the increasing use of
debt to bridge the expected negative free cash flow generation we are
forecasting as the company proceeds with its upstream exploration and
development plans will push its cash flow protection metrics outside the
ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Harvest reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's
below-average profitability, our expectations of negative free cash flow
generation during our 2012-2013 forecast period, and the operational risks
inherent in the company's strategy to transform its upstream portfolio from a
largely mature conventional asset base to one focused on drill-bit-related
reserves and production growth. In our view, somewhat offsetting these
weaknesses are Harvest's upstream full-cycle cost profile, which compares
favorably with that of its rating category peers; and the medium- and
long-term growth prospects inherent in its existing conventional and oil sands
resources.
Harvest has operations in five core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary
Basin: southern, east-central, and western Alberta; northern Alberta and
British Columbia; and southeast Saskatchewan. The company added a refining and
marketing segment with the October 2006 acquisition of North Atlantic Refining
Ltd. (NARL).
Although we believe Harvest will remain a strategic component in KNOC's
upstream medium-to-long-term growth objectives, we base our ratings on
Harvest's stand-alone credit profile, with our view of KNOC's previous and
prospective financial support incorporated in our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile.
Harvest's weak business risk profile reflects our opinion of the company's
weak profitability metrics, its small-but-increasing upstream operations, and
the risks associated with shifting its business focus to exploration and
development of new assets (rather than exploiting mature fields). We believe
Harvest's full-cycle cost profile partially offsets these weaknesses, and
should ensure positive cash flow generation in a moderate hydrocarbon price
environment. Although the company's downstream segment does not strengthen its
overall credit profile due to the refining and marketing sector's inherent
volatility, the NARL segment enhances Harvest's business diversification.
Based on Standard & Poor's calculated adjusted reserves base for the company
of 357.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which includes its year-end
total net proven reserves and probable bitumen reserves, we believe the
company's upstream reserves portfolio, based on its size, product mix and
quality, is consistent with those of its 'BB-' rated North American oil and
gas peers. Although the company's historical reserves replacement track record
reflected its mature asset base and acquisition focused growth strategy, we
believe its reserve replacement performance could improve in the medium and
long terms as the company increases its conventional exploration activity and
proceeds with its multistage oil sands development projects. We believe KNOC
will continue to expand its upstream portfolio through ongoing international
acquisitions, so Harvest could represent a smaller portion of its parent's
upstream portfolio in the future. Nevertheless, we believe KNOC will continue
to view Harvest as an important component of its global upstream growth
initiatives.
In our opinion, the company's expertise in enhanced oil recovery and well
workovers has contributed to strong operating efficiency and a competitive
cost profile. As it shifts its focus to reserves and production growth from
maintaining a stable production profile, there is some risk that its operating
efficiency will deteriorate while it shifts from exploitation to an
exploration strategy. We estimate Harvest's full-cycle unlevered break-even
costs at June 30, 2012 (using depletion, depreciation and, amortization as a
proxy for its finding and development costs) were about C$44.56 per boe, which
compares favorably with the 'BB' peer group. Although the company's future
upstream activities will include greater exploration initiatives and oil sands
project developments, we believe its near-term upstream cost profile should
remain marginally stronger than the 'BB-' rating might suggest. Despite having
a good cost structure, we believe the company's profitability metrics, as
measured by return on capital employed, is weak, due to its previous
acquisition growth strategy. Furthermore, because recent capital investments
have been largely allocated to acquiring undeveloped acreage, the timing
differences between initial capital investment and cash flow generation
further weakens near-term profitability metrics. Nevertheless, we believe
Harvest's profitability could improve in the medium and long terms as it
begins generating incremental operating cash flows from its upstream
development projects.
We believe the company's downstream segment enhances its business
diversification; however, due to the refining and marketing segment's inherent
volatility, we do not believe this business unit strengthens Harvest's overall
credit profile. Although the company negotiated a new supply and off-take
agreement for its feedstock supply and petroleum product sales in October
2011, NARL's realized margins continue to reflect general industry volatility.
Nevertheless, with its medium sour feedstock requirements, the NARL refinery
can provide some margin uplift to the company's medium and heavier crude
production, which we view as a partial hedge for its upstream operations.
In our opinion, Harvest's aggressive financial risk profile has weakened due
to increasing balance sheet debt, and our expectation of continued negative
free cash flow generation. Our cash flow forecasts incorporate our current
hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, assumed pricing and quality
differentials, as well as general economic assumptions regarding inflation,
foreign exchange and interest rates. We expect the company's required spending
to achieve its reserves and production growth objectives to exceed our
estimates of its operating cash flows during our forecast period, so we
believe it will need external funding to achieve its growth objectives. With
fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of 16.3% and
debt-to-capital of 42.4% at June 30, 2012, we believe Harvest's financial
metrics are weaker than our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. Our prospective
analysis of the company's financial risk profile anticipates it using debt to
bridge our forecast negative free cash flow generation; therefore, we believe
financial metrics could weaken further. If Harvest's fully adjusted
FFO-to-debt falls and remains below 15% through 2013, in our view, both its
capital structure and cash flow adequacy ratios will move outside the ranges
we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating.
Liquidity
Having considered total sources of liquidity, which include our estimates of
the company's operating cash flows, availability under its committed credit
facility, as well as external refinancing of upcoming debt maturities,
relative to our expectations of near-term spending requirements, Standard &
Poor's assesses Harvest's liquidity as less than adequate. Using our
hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, we do not expect the company will
generate sufficient cash flows to fully fund our estimates of its spending
requirements. Our analysis assumes Harvest will first access its credit
facility to partially fund its spending, and then access other sources of
external financing to fund any remaining shortfall. Since there are no formal
funding arrangements in place between the company and KNOC, we have not
factored any additional incremental capital from the parent into our near-term
liquidity assessment. Overall, we base our assessment of Harvest's liquidity
on our assumption that there will be no cash resources available to it beyond
what is necessary to fund its forecast spending.
Recovery analysis
Despite the significant recovery expected for the US$500 million senior
unsecured debt, we have capped our recovery rating at '3', which is consistent
with our recovery criteria for senior unsecured debt from issuers in the 'BB'
category.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that KNOC's ongoing
financial support will not keep pace with Harvest's negative free cash flow
generation. We have assumed before that Harvest's financial risk profile would
remain fairly stable, largely through ongoing financial support from parent
KNOC as it proceeded with its organic growth initiatives. In our view, KNOC's
equity support is a significant component in our assessment of Harvest's
financial risk profile, with consistent on-going financial support needed to
bridge the negative free cash flow generation we are expecting for the company
during our forecast period. Since the second half of 2011, the company's cash
flow protection metrics have been deteriorating due to increasing debt levels
without an offsetting increase in operating cash flow. With fully adjusted
FFO-to-debt at 16.3% at June 30, 2012, and our expectation of negative free
cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013, as the company continues to pursue its
conventional and oil sands growth projects, we are forecasting FFO-to-debt
will weaken further during this period. We do not expect Harvest's growth
projects to generate incremental production and cash flows before 2014, so we
believe the company will be unable to improve its cash flow protection metrics
without some form of financial support from its parent. If Harvest's fully
adjusted FFO-to-debt falls below 15% in 2013, we would lower the ratings to
'B+'. Conversely, we would revise the outlook to stable if Harvest were able
to strengthen its financial metrics, such that its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt
moved back into the 20%-25% range. Any subsequent positive rating action would
be contingent on Harvest's ability to expand its upstream operations while
maintaining a competitive full-cycle cost profile and moderate cash flow
protection measures. Specifically, if Harvest is able to improve its
FFO-to-debt to 40% or higher, we could raise the ratings.
Ratings List
Harvest Operations Corp.
Outlook Revised To Negative
To From
Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Rating Affirmed/Recovery Rating Unchanged
Senior unsecured debt BB-
Recovery rating 3
