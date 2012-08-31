Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ayt Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA
Serie Ayt Colaterales Global Hipotecario Caja Vital 1 (Vital 1), a Spanish RMBS
transaction originated by Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava (Caja Vital, not
rated by Fitch), as follows:
Class A (ES0312273081) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN);
Outlook Negative
Class B (ES0312273099) affirmed at 'Asf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable
Class C (ES0312273107) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative
Class D (ES0312273115) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
The affirmations reflect the asset performance which is in line with Fitch's
expectations and the sufficient level of credit support available to the rated
notes.
Fitch placed the class A and B notes on RWN on 3 April 2012, following the
downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA;
'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank and was replaced on 17
July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's
structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an
eligible counterparty to support the current 'AA-sf' ratings of the class A
notes, and as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN.
As of May 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months were low at 0.8% of
the outstanding pool balance, up from 0.3% as of May 2011. Cumulative gross
defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months, were at 0.7% of
initial pool balance, all of which have been fully provisioned for using excess
spread generated by the structure. Fitch expects excess spread to remain
sufficient for provisioning purposes, with no reserve fund draws in the next
12-18 months. For this reason, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes.
The reserve fund remains fully funded which combined with the sequential
redemption, have contributed to an increase in the credit enhancement levels
available to the notes, compared to those at close.
The basis swap provider is Caja Vital, which is not a Fitch rated entity. This
means that under Fitch's counterparty criteria for structured finance
transactions, Caja Vital is not deemed eligible to support a note rating of
'AA-sf' and higher. In its analysis, Fitch did not give any credit to the basis
swap agreement.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Jiaxin Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1572
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Surveillance Analyst
Sanja Paic
Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Currie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1447
Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1526, Email:
mark.morley@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06
August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 24 July 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, dated 30 May 2012
and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
