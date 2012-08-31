Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario BBK I and II, two Spanish prime RMBS transactions originated and serviced by Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (now Kutxabank S.A., 'BBB'/'Negative'/'F3'). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect the asset performance which is in line with Fitch's expectation and sufficient level of credit support available to the rated notes of both transactions. Fitch placed the class A notes of both transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 3 April 2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank in both deals and was replaced on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an eligible counterparty to support structured finance ratings of at least 'AA-sf', and as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN. As of June 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.3% and 1.2% of the outstanding pool balances of AyT CGH BBK I and II, respectively. Cumulative gross defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months, were at 1.8% (AyT CGH BBK I) and 0.3% (AyT CGH BBK II) of the initial pool balances. All defaults generated by the two pools have been fully provisioned for using excess spread produced by the structure. Given the pipeline of late stage arrears, Fitch expects excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning purposes, and does not expect to see reserve fund draws in the next 12-18 months. For this reason, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes. The reserve funds in both deals remain fully funded which combined with the sequential redemption, have contributed to an increase in the credit enhancement levels available to the notes, compared to those at close. The agency does not expect the reserve funds to amortise in next 18 months, as the current breach in three months plus arrears triggers, set at 1% of the current portfolio balance is not expected to be cured. The rating actions are as follows: AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario BBK I: Class A notes (ISIN ES0312273008) affirmed at 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario BBK II: Class A notes (ISIN ES0312273362) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; off RWN, Outlook Negative Class B notes (ISIN ES0312273370) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 24 July 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions