Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of AyT Colaterales Global
Hipotecario BBK I and II, two Spanish prime RMBS transactions originated and
serviced by Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (now Kutxabank S.A., 'BBB'/'Negative'/'F3'). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmations reflect the asset performance which is in line with Fitch's
expectation and sufficient level of credit support available to the rated notes
of both transactions.
Fitch placed the class A notes of both transactions on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) on 3 April 2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de
Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank
in both deals and was replaced on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc
('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty
criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an eligible counterparty to support
structured finance ratings of at least 'AA-sf', and as a result the agency has
removed the notes from RWN.
As of June 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.3% and
1.2% of the outstanding pool balances of AyT CGH BBK I and II, respectively.
Cumulative gross defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months,
were at 1.8% (AyT CGH BBK I) and 0.3% (AyT CGH BBK II) of the initial pool
balances. All defaults generated by the two pools have been fully provisioned
for using excess spread produced by the structure. Given the pipeline of late
stage arrears, Fitch expects excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning
purposes, and does not expect to see reserve fund draws in the next 12-18
months. For this reason, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes.
The reserve funds in both deals remain fully funded which combined with the
sequential redemption, have contributed to an increase in the credit enhancement
levels available to the notes, compared to those at close. The agency does not
expect the reserve funds to amortise in next 18 months, as the current breach in
three months plus arrears triggers, set at 1% of the current portfolio balance
is not expected to be cured.
The rating actions are as follows:
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario
BBK I:
Class A notes (ISIN ES0312273008) affirmed at 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario
BBK II:
Class A notes (ISIN ES0312273362) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; off RWN, Outlook Negative
Class B notes (ISIN ES0312273370) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06
August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 24 July 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions