Aug 31 - Several years ago the Accounting Standards Board in Canada (the AcSB), which is responsible for setting Canadian accounting standards, decided to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and directed Canadian companies to provide financial information in accordance with IFRS starting with the first quarter of 2011. However, in response to significant lobbying, the AcSB decided to give qualifying rate-regulated entities the option to defer their adoption of IFRS, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "Implications Of The Canadian Regulated Utility Sector's Mixed Bag Of Accounting Standards." Qualifying rate-regulated utilities have until Jan. 1, 2013 to adopt IFRS. Entities that choose to defer application of IFRS continue to apply Part V of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants Handbook--that is, Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Canadian GAAP). Part V remains available for both rate-regulated and private companies. Further complicating matters, Canadian Securities Administrators permit Canadian public companies that have registered with the U.S.-based Securities Exchange Commission to use U.S. GAAP instead of Canadian GAAP. "We believe some companies have chosen to move to U.S. GAAP rather than IFRS due to a revenue deferral option only allowed under Canadian and U.S. GAAP for rate-regulated entities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Shripad Joshi. So while many Canadian companies have already made the shift to IFRS, the utility sector has become a mixed bag: almost half are now reporting under U.S. GAAP in order to maintain access to the regulatory revenue deferral option, a few regulated utilities reported under Canadian GAAP in 2011, and others will continue with Canadian GAAP in 2012. "We do not anticipate any rating actions because of a change in accounting standards, and the changeover to either IFRS or U.S. GAAP is unlikely to affect financial ratios linked to cash flows, in our view," said credit analyst Nicole Martin. However, the changeover to IFRS or U.S. GAAP could affect ratios related to profitability and balance sheet measures. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.