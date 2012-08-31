Aug 31 - Several years ago the Accounting Standards Board in Canada (the
AcSB), which is responsible for setting Canadian accounting standards, decided
to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and directed
Canadian companies to provide financial information in accordance with IFRS
starting with the first quarter of 2011. However, in response to significant
lobbying, the AcSB decided to give qualifying rate-regulated entities the option
to defer their adoption of IFRS, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a
published report titled "Implications Of The Canadian Regulated Utility Sector's
Mixed Bag Of Accounting Standards."
Qualifying rate-regulated utilities have until Jan. 1, 2013 to adopt IFRS.
Entities that choose to defer application of IFRS continue to apply Part V of
the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants Handbook--that is, Canadian
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Canadian GAAP). Part V remains
available for both rate-regulated and private companies. Further complicating
matters, Canadian Securities Administrators permit Canadian public companies
that have registered with the U.S.-based Securities Exchange Commission to use
U.S. GAAP instead of Canadian GAAP.
"We believe some companies have chosen to move to U.S. GAAP rather than IFRS
due to a revenue deferral option only allowed under Canadian and U.S. GAAP for
rate-regulated entities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Shripad Joshi.
So while many Canadian companies have already made the shift to IFRS, the
utility sector has become a mixed bag: almost half are now reporting under
U.S. GAAP in order to maintain access to the regulatory revenue deferral
option, a few regulated utilities reported under Canadian GAAP in 2011, and
others will continue with Canadian GAAP in 2012.
"We do not anticipate any rating actions because of a change in accounting
standards, and the changeover to either IFRS or U.S. GAAP is unlikely to
affect financial ratios linked to cash flows, in our view," said credit
analyst Nicole Martin.
However, the changeover to IFRS or U.S. GAAP could affect ratios related to
profitability and balance sheet measures.
