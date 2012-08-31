Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on Laender 40's bonds, due 13 June 2022 following the EUR225m increase in the outstanding amount to EUR1.725bn. The bonds' Long-term rating is 'AAA'. Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, and the increased amount is divided between the participating states as follows: State of Bremen: EUR35.25m State of Hamburg: EUR35.25m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR30m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR35.25m State of Saarland: EUR35.25m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR35.25m State of Thueringen: EUR18.75m Therefore, the new proceeds are divided between the participating states as follows: State of Bremen: EUR270.25m State of Hamburg: EUR270.25m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR230m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR270.25m State of Saarland: EUR270.25m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR270.25m State of Thueringen: EUR143.75m Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.