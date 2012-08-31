(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rimac Internacional Compania de Seguros
y Reaseguros S.A. (Rimac) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings affirmation reflect Rimac's leading position in a highly
concentrated market, competitive performance, its strong capitalization and
moderate risk exposure of investment portfolio. This is partially offset by its
dependence on Peru's insurance industry and a lower diversification of its
shares investment portfolio.
Rimac concentrated 33.99% of gross written premium (GWP) at June 2012 and
maintains a diversified business mix. Its profitability ratios remain
competitive compared with domestic and regional peers, despite its net earning
slowdown (-37.6%) due to a temporary spike in loss ratio since late 2011,
reaching a return-on-average equity ratio of 14.7%. Fitch expects that Rimac
could resume its historical profitability in the short term due to the
underwriting actions taken by its management.
Rimac's strong capitalization is supported by a consistent and progressive
enhancement of its shareholders' equity (PEN1.146 million at June 2012 on a
consolidated basis), mainly driven by an ample earnings capitalization policy in
the last several years. Rimac experienced a net income slowdown and larger
dividend distribution during the first half of 2012. However, it could
potentially still see short-term GWP growth as its leverage ratios remain stable
and comparatively lower than its peers.
As of June 2012, Rimac's unearned premiums-to-equity ratio was 1.5x and total
liabilities-to-equity ratio was 3.96x, reflecting an adequate leverage position
considering that 59.0% of its technical reserves is annuities reserves.
Rimac is an important part of Brescia Group, one of the largest financial and
economic groups in Peru. Fitch believes that the company's growth strategy has
been consistent over time, and benefits from the business synergies from
subsidiaries and related entities. These synergies give plenty of room for
higher penetration, cross selling, and operational advantages, particularly
considering the growing strategic plan in the health care segment and the strong
market position of 'BBVA Continental' bank and 'AFP Horizonte', both related to
Rimac.
Rimac maintains a conservative investment portfolio allocation and has the
ability to withstand potential near-term volatility and investment losses
without a material impact on the company's capitalization. The portfolio
primarily consists of investment grade fixed income securities, with limited
exposure to below investment grade securities and also follows an adequate
asset/liability risk management. Its non-related equity investment portfolio
represents a moderate exposure of its total shareholders' equity (0.32x at June
2012) and maintains a limited issuer diversification.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include:
--Sustained improvement of its main performance ratios, especially its operating
ratio below 85%; while its leverage ratio falls below 3.0x.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include:
--The company's inability to post profits similar to its recent past ROAA (above
4%); and/or
--A deterioration of its leverage beyond 5x;
--A change in the credit risk profile of its investment portfolio.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Rimac Internacional Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
--IFS at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
