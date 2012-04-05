Overview
-- U.S. chemical producer Celanese US Holdings LLC has demonstrated good
operating performance and stronger-than-expected credit metrics.
-- We are revising our outlook on Celanese to positive from stable. At
the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate
credit, on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that, if operating
performance remains strong and management continues to pursue a disciplined
financial policy, we could raise the ratings by the end of 2012.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Dallas-based Celanese US Holdings LLC to positive from stable. We also
affirmed all of our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on
the company. We are maintaining our '1' recovery rating for the senior secured
debt obligations, indicating our expectation of a very high (90% to 100%)
recovery in the event of payment default. Also, we are maintaining our '5'
recovery rating for both tranches of the unsecured notes, indicating our
expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the good operating performance at Celanese and
the possibility that, if it continues to maintain moderate financial policies,
we could raise our ratings on the company by the end of 2012. Earnings growth
and debt reduction have supported improved credit measures with funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt at 27% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Accordingly, we
have revised our financial risk profile assessment of the firm to
"significant" from "aggressive".
The ratings on Celanese, a subsidiary of Celanese Corp., reflect our
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" partially
offset by a financial risk profile we view as "significant". The company is a
leading global producer of diverse commodity and manufacturing chemicals in a
cyclical and highly competitive industry. However, the relative stability of
operating profits reflects the strength of Celanese's competitive positions.
Solid internal funds generation enhances the company's flexibility to make
bolt-on acquisitions and capital investments to achieve growth.
With annual revenues of about $6.7 billion, Celanese ranks as No. 1 or 2 by
global sales for many of its products. It has broad product diversity,
balanced end-market positions, and an earnings base distributed across North
America, Europe, and Asia. Still, its results remain subject to general
economic activity, as well as the cyclicality of certain industries it serves,
particularly automotive, electrical, and construction. Celanese also generates
a significant portion of its consolidated earnings from its acetyls
intermediates business, which consists primarily of products with
commodity-like characteristics. However, the company's market share and
expansion into downstream products lessens cyclicality compared with producers
of other commodity chemicals with more fragmented competition.
Operating performance improved in 2011 over the corresponding period in 2010,
supported by price increases to recover higher raw material
costs--particularly in the acetyl intermediates, consumer specialties, and
industrial specialties segments. Overall sales volumes declined 1% in 2011
from 2010, with volume growth in the advanced engineered materials and
industrial specialties segments offset by volume declines in other segments.
Consolidated EBITDA margins are currently about 16%, and the company has taken
restructuring actions including closing certain production facilities and
reducing its overall fixed-cost structure.
Celanese's acetyls intermediates unit is the No. 1 global producer of acetic
acid and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM). The top two players in the acetic acid
industry have more than 50% of the market, and demand growth is generally GDP
plus 1% to 2%. The VAM product category is similarly attractive--the top four
players control more than 50% of the market, and demand growth is slightly
above GDP. Celanese's technology provides it with a good cost advantage
(creating a barrier to competitive entry). Further advancing this competitive
advantage is the company's investment in its state-of-the-art facility in
Nanjing, China, which began operating in 2007, expanding its already extensive
presence in the higher-growth Asia region.
Celanese also has a leading position in the production of acetate tow for
cigarette filter applications--a steadily profitable business that has become
a source of dividends from its ventures in China. The high-operating-margin
advanced engineered materials segment supplies technical polymers (niche
specialty plastics) used in a wide range of applications in the automotive and
electronic sectors, as well as other consumer and industrial goods.
Improved earnings and debt reduction have supported better credit measures,
with FFO to total debt at about 27% as of Dec. 31, 2011, versus 18.5% a year
earlier. Our debt calculations capitalize operating leases and include
unfunded pension and postretirement benefit obligations. We view an FFO to
total debt ratio of 20% on average as appropriate for the ratings. The excess
cash on Celanese's balance sheet should provide cushion for acquisitions and
growth-related investments.
In March 2012, Celanese received key government approvals necessary to proceed
with its previously announced plans to modify and enhance its existing
integrated acetyl facility in China to produce ethanol for industrial uses.
The company expects the unit, based on the Celanese TCX(r) ethanol process
technology to begin production in mid-2013. Celanese also plans to construct
one or possibly two greenfield ethanol units in China for the production of
ethanol for industrial uses, and expects its initial investment to be $300
million per unit (to be spread over three years) with capacity of 400,000 tons
per year per unit. As part of its longer-term strategy, Celanese is also
exploring opportunities to utilize the technology to produce liquid fuel for
transportation.
Liquidity
We deem the company's liquidity to be "strong" based on its ample liquidity
via its substantial cash balances, solid free cash generation, and
availability under its revolving credit facility. As of year-end 2011,
Celanese had $682 million in cash, full availability under its $600 million
revolving credit facility due 2015, and $154 million in availability under the
$228 million credit-linked revolving credit facility.
Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile
include:
-- We believe that sources of liquidity over the next year will exceed
its uses by 1.5x or more;
-- Net sources and covenant cushions should be positive even with a 30%
drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt; and
-- The company benefits from strong access to capital markets and it
could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flows from
operations and available liquidity.
We expect capital expenditures to be around $350 million to $400 million in
2012, and capital spending on its ethanol capacity will be spread out over the
next several years. We believe Celanese likely will use its free cash for
bolt-on acquisitions, organic growth and expansion opportunities, debt
reduction, and limited share repurchases.
Debt maturities are manageable, with limited maturities until 2015 when the
revolving credit facility expires. The first-lien senior secured facility
covenant requires the company's first-lien senior secured leverage ratio to be
less than 3.9x when any amount is outstanding under the revolving credit
facility. We expect the company to maintain reasonable cushion with respect to
covenant compliance under the credit agreement.
We expect Celanese to contribute about $100 million to $125 million (in excess
of the pension expense) to its defined benefit pension plans in 2012. Its
unfunded pension obligations are significant at $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31,
2011. The company's other postretirement benefit obligations were unfunded at
$281 million as of year-end 2011.
Recovery analysis
For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Celanese, to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the company's above-par credit metrics, and our
expectation of continued earnings growth over the next couple of years. Given
its ongoing product innovation, geographic diversity, and efforts to boost
productivity, we believe that Celanese can maintain its strong internal cash
generation. We do not expect the company to make significant share repurchases
or large acquisitions. We could raise the long-term ratings by one notch
during the next several quarters if earnings and cash flow continue to
increase, so that Celanese can preserve an FFO to total debt of 25% to 30% on
a sustained basis. This could happen if the firm maintains debt near current
levels while achieving annual top-line growth of 5% to 10% and operating
profit margins at their current 16%.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if FFO to total debt
declines to less than 20% as a result of weaker end-market demand,
greater-than-expected shareholder-friendly activity, or any large
debt-financed acquisitions.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Celanese US Holdings LLC
CNA Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Celanese US Holdings LLC
Senior Secured BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 5
Celanese Americas LLC
Senior Secured BBB-
Recovery Rating 1