Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. (A/Watch Neg/--) are not affected by the postponement of its sale closing. We placed Infinity Premier Insurance Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications on May 31, 2012, after its parent company, Infinity Insurance Co., entered into an agreement to sell it to NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. (see Infinity Premier Insurance Co. Placed on CreditWatch Negative After Parent Agrees To Sell It, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect). We expect this transaction to close within the next couple of months, and will resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings upon the closing of the transaction.