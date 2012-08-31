Overview -- We expect continued deterioration in operating trends to cause U.S.-based school memorabilia company American Achievement Corp.'s credit metrics to weaken further over the near term. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. -- The downgrade reflects our expectation that weak economic conditions will cause continued pressure on revenue and EBITDA over the near term, resulting in weaker credit metrics. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Austin, Texas-based American Achievement Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. We lowered our existing issue-level rating on the company's senior secured second-lien notes due 2016 to 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade to 'B-' reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that American Achievement's ongoing unfavorable revenue trends will continue to pressure EBITDA and discretionary cash flow, drive leverage higher, and could further weaken its already thin interest coverage, especially if the company needs to access its revolving credit facility to fund the business. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) because of its focus on a single line of business in the niche market for yearbooks, class rings, and other graduation-related products, and weaker demand for its products in a protracted soft economy. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of its high debt to EBITDA and weak interest coverage. American Achievement is a major manufacturer and supplier of yearbooks, class rings, and graduation products (known as school-affinity products), as well as recognition products. The school affinity-related product market is a mature business with relatively high barriers to entry. American Achievement is a second-tier player in this niche business because of its existing relationships with customers and strong product offerings. It is one-fourth the size, based on EBITDA, of the market leader, Visant Corp. Typically, because of students' strong emotional ties with their schools and with fellow students, and tradition-based timing of ring and yearbook buying, purchase rates by students are fairly stable. Nevertheless, we believe its operations are vulnerable to weakness in the economy and to historically high gold prices, causing a shift by consumers to lower-priced metals for jewelry and affinity products. A major portion of the company's revenues and EBITDA are seasonal and tied to the U.S. academic year, and could face increased pressure given the current weak economy. Under our base-case scenario, we expect that for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2013, revenue and EBITDA will decline at flat- to mid-single-digit percentage rates, respectively, reflecting lower volumes resulting from continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain relatively flat or possibly decline modestly in 2013 from the current levels, based on product development costs that are partially offset by the consumer shift to nontraditional low-cost (but higher-margin) rings. Longer term, we see moderate growth trends in revenue and EBITDA subject to economic conditions improving and go price pressure eases. For the third fiscal quarter, operating performance was broadly in line with our expectations. Revenue declined 3.5% while EBITDA modestly increased. This reflected soft revenues in yearbooks and high school rings, partly offset by increases in college ring revenues because of higher gold costs. EBITDA increased on cost-reduction efforts, despite top line pressure. For the 12 months ended May. 26, 2012, American Achievement's EBITDA margin was 19.3%, up from 18.5% one year ago, because of revenue declines and higher gold costs. For the 12 months ended May. 26, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was very high at 7.6x, down from 7.9x one year ago, because of relatively flat EBITDA. This ratio is consistent with our indicative leverage threshold for a highly leveraged financial profile of greater than 5x. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was thin at 1.2x for the period because of flat EBITDA. We expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain near 8x in fiscal 2013 because of further revenue declines and flat- to modest-EBTIDA declines. We also expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain weak, in the low-1x area in fiscal 2013. Discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended May 26, 2012, was modestly positive. In fiscal 2013 we expect discretionary cash flow to be modestly positive, but discretionary cash flow could swing negative if operating trends weaken. Negative discretionary cash flow prompting the company to increase its revolving credit borrowings, would bring further pressure on interest coverage. Liquidity In our view, American Achievement has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and availability under the revolving credit facility) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect the net sources of liquidity to be positive even with a 15% to 20% or more drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal. -- We estimate the company would continue to maintain an adequate cushion with its financial covenants, even if EBITDA decreases by 15% to 20%. American Achievement's liquidity sources include cash balances of $5.5 million and $29.1 million of availability under its $54.75 million revolving credit facility as of May. 26, 2012. Uses of cash include capital expenditures of approximately $10 million and manageable working capital needs in fiscal 2013. We believe conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow will remain minimal over the intermediate term, given the higher interest costs resulting from the 2010 refinancing. Under our base-case assumptions, we expect slightly positive discretionary cash flow, about $5 million, in fiscal 2013. The company's earliest maturity is in 2015, when the revolving credit facility matures, followed by the senior secured notes in 2016. The company's maximum first-lien senior debt leverage covenant applies to the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility. The first-lien net leverage ratio was 0.14x compared with a maximum of 1.5x at May 26, 2012 providing the company with a meaningful cushion against its covenant. We expect it to continue maintaining adequate headroom against its covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on American Achievement reflects our expectation of continued pressure on revenue and profitability and our expectation that liquidity will remain adequate over the near term. We could lower our rating if escalating pressures from rising gold prices and a flagging economy lead to EBITDA declines, depleting the company's liquidity and resulting in negative discretionary cash flow. Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the rating if operating trends reverse with an easing of economic pressures, resulting in sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth, and if we become convinced that the company will generate positive discretionary cash flow over the intermediate term while reducing adjusted debt leverage below 7x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List American Achievement Corp. AAC Group Holding Corp. Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- American Achievement Corp. Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.