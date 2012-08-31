Overview -- U.S. government contractor SAIC announced a planned separation and subsequent spin-off of its Government Technical Services and Enterprise IT business (Services) from its Solutions and Products Business (Solutions). -- We are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the less diversified business operations and potentially weaker credit protection metrics at Solutions following the spin-off. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on McLean, Va.-based SAIC Inc., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating and senior unsecured rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows SAIC's announcement that it plans to separate and subsequently spin-off its Services business from its Solutions business. The spin-off is expected to improve business performance by allowing better alignment of the separate businesses to their individual markets. The separation would also eliminate organization conflicts of interest (OCI) that currently limits SAIC's market opportunities, specifically those involved in developing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions and products for the Department of Defense and Intelligence agencies. We expect each of Services and Solutions (currently about 35% and 65%,respectively, of total SAIC's revenues) to be able to successfully compete in the markets served following the separation. However, each independent company would have a less diversified business operation and a lower EBITDA base than SAIC currently. The spin-off is expected to occur in the latter half of the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2014, subject to final approval of the Board of Directors. CreditWatch We will monitor the company's progress on the planned separation and subsequent spin-off of its Services business. The capital structure, management, governance, and financial policies of each company post-separation are being developed and are not yet available. We will review the information as it becomes available, and will assess the ratings implications for SAIC before resolving the CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From SAIC Inc. Science Applications International Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- SAIC Inc. Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Science Applications International Corp. Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-