April 5 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc (HMH) and its subsidiaries from 'CCC' to 'CC'. There is no assigned Rating Outlook. A full rating list is shown below. The downgrade impacts $3.1 billion in debt. The downgrade reflects Fitch's belief that HMH will look to reduce absolute levels of debt and interest cost burdens through a balance sheet restructuring (in or out of court). This heightened risk is driven by Fitch's analysis based on the recent posting of the company's annual report. Fitch calculates adjusted gross leverage and cash interest coverage at approximately 15 times (x) and 1.2x, respectively. Based on the current capital structure and Fitch's expectations for 2012 and 2013, these metrics will continue to decline with adjusted interest coverage falling below 1x. Fitch also notes that the company has hired restructuring advisors and HMH has made comments regarding strengthening their balance sheet. Fitch believes any restructuring transaction would impact both the bank and bond holders. The bank debt and notes benefit from the same security package and guarantees and are pari pasu with each other. Any out of court restructuring which imposed a material reduction in terms (less principal, reduced coupon interest and/or tenor extension) and was necessary to avoid a default or bankruptcy would be classified as a distressed debt exchange (DDE). In the event of a DDE, Fitch would downgrade the IDR to Restricted Default (RD). The IDR rating would subsequently be raised to a rating reflective of the resulting capital structure. The top 7 equity holders own approximately 75% of the company and these equity holders hold more than 51% of the credit agreement's outstanding balance. Fitch recognizes that there is a remote possibility that the bank debt holders could agree to amend and extend the revolver (2013) and term loan (2014) maturities, preventing any equity dilution. However, Fitch believes a restructuring of the balance sheet is more likely as a restructuring would reduce the interest burden, improving liquidity and the company's financial flexibility to fund capital and operating investments. HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services sector, capturing 41% of 2011 market share (adoption and open territory market [excluding Advanced Placement Sales] - based on Association of American Publishers (AAP) and company data). Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational market. Fitch's expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, defend its market share. Fitch expects revenues to continue to decline in the low to mid single digits in 2012. The education business is in a cyclical trough, and Fitch believes the HMH and its peers will benefit from the adoption of common core standards in 2014/2015 which will fuel revenue growth. What Could Trigger a Rating Action --Ratings would be downgraded upon the announcement of a DDE or bankruptcy filing. --A one notch upgrade to 'CCC' could occur if the bank maturities are extended. Recovery Ratings HMH Publishers' Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the company, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going-concern) rather than liquidation. Fitch estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion using a 6x multiple. The 'RR4' Recovery Ratings for the secured debt issues represent an expected recovery in the range of Fitch's 31% to 50% range. Liquidity and Leverage As of the end of December 2011, liquidity included $414 million in available cash and $111 million in availability under the company's $250 million A/R Facility, maturing in 2013/2014. Fitch believes that the company has sufficient liquidity to fund operations, interest payments and amortization of the term loan into 2014. Near-term maturities are HMH's secured termed revolver, $236 million due 2013, and secured term loans, $2.6 billion due in 2014. HMH's $300 million secured bonds mature in 2019. As of December 2011, Fitch calculates gross leverage and cash interest coverage at approximately 15x and 1.2x, respectively (adjusting for deferred revenue, other one time items and deducting for plate expenditures). Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: HMH Publishers --IDR 'CCC' to 'CC'; --Secured first lien credit facility 'CCC'/RR4 to 'CC'/RR4; --Senior secured first lien notes 'CCC/RR4' to 'CC'/RR4. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --IDR 'CCC' to 'CC'. HMH Publishers LLC --IDR 'CCC' to 'CC'.