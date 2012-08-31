Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has received numerous questions from investors regarding Sprint Nextel Corp. (Sprint Nextel) particularly within the past year, as the company continues the attempt to turn around its operating and financial performance. The evolution of Sprint Nextel's capital structure is a good example of how a capital structure becomes significantly more complex as the credit profile deteriorates. Consequently, Sprint Nextel's pursuit of alternative debt instruments helped raise $8.5 billion to maintain sufficient liquidity to address its near-term maturities and elevated cash requirements for several key initiatives. Fitch has published a new report highlighting topics based on the most frequently asked questions: 1. What Has Changed with Sprint Nextel's Capital Structure in the Past Year? 2. How Does Vendor-financed Debt Affect the Capital Structure? 3. How Have Recovery Prospects Changed for Unsecured Noteholders at Sprint Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp.? 4. What about the Structurally Senior Position of NCI Noteholders Relative to Unsecured Debt at Sprint Capital Corp. and Sprint Nextel? 5. How Do You View Clearwire Event Risk? 6. How Do You View Sprint's Liquidity Position? 7. Will Sprint's LTE Network Plans Allow It to Be Competitive? 8. What Is Your View of Sprint's Spectrum Position? 9. How Can Sprint Stabilize the Outlook? 10. Could a Sprint Combination with T-Mobile Happen in the Future? The report, 'What Investors Want to Know about Sprint Nextel Corp., Ten Frequently Asked Questions' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.