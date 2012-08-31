BRIEF-Albertsons Companies reports tender offers for up to $500 mln of senior notes
* Albertsons Companies announces tender offers for up to $500 million of senior notes of New Albertson's, Inc. and Safeway Inc.
Moody's may cut Washington Township Health Care District, California Baa1 revenue bond rating
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage: