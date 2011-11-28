(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate National Fuel ( NFG.N ) Gas Company's (National Fuel) new $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB+'.

The new notes are to rank pari passu with the company's senior unsecured debt. Proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes which include repaying $150 million of notes due in November 2011 and reducing short term debt. Fitch currently rates National Fuel as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's ratings apply to approximately $1.3 billion of outstanding debt when accounting for the planned new issuance and the repayment of $150 million of notes. Key rating factors include stable earnings from regulated natural gas distribution utilities, relatively predictable cash flows from FERC regulated interstate pipeline and storage segments, an integrated business model and strong financial performance supported by modest use of leverage and a prudent growth strategy. The ratings also consider concerns including an increasing emphasis on oil and gas exploration and production, exposure to commodity price volatility and an expanding capital expenditure budget. At the end of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2011, National Fuel's leverage was 1.6 times (x). On a pro forma basis (accounting for $150 million of debt maturities in November and the current $350 million issuance), leverage on a pro forma basis was 1.9x, just slightly below 2.0x at the end of fiscal year 2010.

Fitch expects leverage to remain just under 2.0x or slightly better at the end of fiscal year 2012. Liquidity appears to be adequate for National Fuel. A growing capex budget and continued low natural gas prices are likely to result in negative free cash flow in the next couple of years. However, Fitch views the company's liquidity position to be sufficient. At the end of September 2011, National Fuel had $80 million of cash and a total of $385 million of credit lines including a $300 million committed credit facility which matures in September 2013. This facility backs the commercial paper program. As of Sept. 30, 2011, $40 million of commercial paper was outstanding leaving $260 million of availability on the bank facilities. Positive actions are not viewed as likely but could occur if National Fuel scaled back its exploration and production operations. Negative rating actions could occur if the company's focus on exploration and production resulted in higher leverage or if there was a significant and prolonged drop in natural gas prices without an appropriate adjustment to spending. Other drivers that could lead to negative action include a significant expansion beyond Fitch's expectations of the upstream business.