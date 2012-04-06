April 6 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on 119 tranches from 25 tobacco settlement-backed transactions and withdrew our rating on one class that has paid in full. -- The affirmations followed revisions we made to the base-case and stress case assumptions we use in the cash flow stress scenarios for these deals. -- All of the transactions are either future flow securitizations backed by payments from participating tobacco manufacturers under the MSA or defeased and backed by state and local government obligations or other eligible securities in accordance with our criteria for defeased securities. April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 62 tranches from 12 tobacco settlement securitizations backed by payments from participating tobacco manufacturers under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). At the same time we affirmed our ratings on 57 classes from 13 defeased tobacco settlement securitizations currently supported by eligible securities such as state and local government obligations. We also withdrew our rating on a defeased class that paid in full according to the escrow deposit agreement (see list). Tobacco settlement securitizations are backed by payments made by the participating manufacturers (PMs) under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) signed in 1998 originally between the four largest U.S. tobacco companies and the attorneys general of 46 U.S. states. Additional tobacco companies have joined the MSA since 1998. Under the MSA, the PMs are required to make settlement payments to each state annually, in perpetuity. The settlement payment required amount, according to the MSA, is primarily determined by the actual tobacco consumption in U.S., the market share of the original participating manufactures (OPMs), and the market share of the subsequent participating manufactures (SPMs). Any defaults of OPMs and SPMs (collectively, the participating manufacturers, or PMs) and any dispute payments withheld by the PMs will impact the actual settlement amount that each state will be able to receive from PMs. After the MSA was signed, many state and local governments securitized all or a portion of their rights to receive future settlement proceeds by selling such rights to investors in exchange for a lump sum payment at the time of the sale. None of these tobacco settlement-backed securitizations have any recourse back to the respective municipality and therefore do not reflect in any way the credit strength of the respective state, county, or city that securitized these payment streams. Today's affirmations address the tobacco securitizations that we did not place on CreditWatch with negative implications when we updated our criteria (see "Revised AssumptionsDistrict of Columbia Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. US$521.105 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 05/15/12 7.15 BBB (sf) 2013 05/15/13 8.03 BBB (sf) 2014 05/15/14 8.36 BBB (sf) 2024 05/15/24 114.86 BBB (sf) 2033 05/15/33 169.11 BBB (sf) 2040 05/15/40 187.54 BBB (sf) Educational Enhancement Funding Corp. US$278.045 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002A 2002B Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2002A 06/01/25 148.51 BBB (sf) 2002B 06/01/32 129.54 BBB (sf) New York Counties Tobacco Trust I US$303.37 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2000 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 06/01/12 1.45 BBB (sf) 2013 06/01/13 1.72 BBB (sf) 2014 06/01/14 2.02 BBB (sf) 2015 06/01/15 2.20 BBB (sf) 2019 06/01/19 14.89 BBB (sf) 2028 06/01/28 39.71 BBB (sf) 2035 06/01/35 60.45 BBB (sf) 2042 06/01/42 71.84 BBB (sf) New York Counties Tobacco Trust II US$215.22 mil tobacco settlement pass through bonds series 2001 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 06/01/12 1.67 BBB (sf) 2013 06/01/13 1.83 BBB (sf) 2014 06/01/14 1.94 BBB (sf) 2015 06/01/15 2.12 BBB (sf) 2016 06/01/16 2.43 BBB (sf) 2025 06/01/25 48.37 BBB (sf) 2035 06/01/35 68.01 BBB (sf) 2043 06/01/43 82.80 BBB (sf) New York Counties Tobacco Trust III US$79.68 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2003 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2027 06/01/27 24.12 BBB (sf) 2033 06/01/33 15.18 BBB (sf) 2043 06/01/43 40.39 BBB (sf) Railsplitter Tobacco Settlement Authority US$1.50 bil tobacco settlement-backed notes series 2010 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 (R) 06/01/12 25.62 A (sf) 2012 06/01/12 33.76 A (sf) 2013 06/01/13 63.55 A (sf) 2014 (R) 06/01/14 25.26 A (sf) 2014 06/01/14 45.60 A (sf) 2015 06/01/15 76.82 A (sf) 2016 (R) 06/01/16 21.57 A (sf) 2016 06/01/16 59.09 A (sf) 2017 06/01/17 84.70 A (sf) 2018 06/01/18 89.04 A (sf) 2019 (R) 06/01/19 27.30 A (sf) 2019 06/01/19 66.33 A (sf) 2020 06/01/20 98.57 A (sf) 2021 (R) 06/01/21 25.54 A (sf) 2021 06/01/21 78.36 A (sf) 2023 06/01/23 216.92 A- (sf) 2024 06/01/24 109.95 A- (sf) 2028 06/01/28 360.52 A- (sf) Rensselaer Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. US$34.555 mil tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds series A Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 06/01/12 0.27 BBB (sf) 2013 06/01/13 0.30 BBB (sf) 2014 06/01/14 0.31 BBB (sf) 2015 06/01/15 0.34 BBB (sf) 2016 06/01/16 0.39 BBB (sf) 2025 06/01/25 7.71 BBB (sf) 2035 06/01/35 10.89 BBB (sf) 2043 06/01/43 13.36 BBB (sf) Tobacco Settlement Authority US$517.905 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002 Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2012 06/01/12 14.33 BBB (sf) 2026 06/01/26 279.78 BBB (sf) 2032 06/01/32 179.51 BBB (sf) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Lousiana) US$1.203 bil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 A&B Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2001B-2031 05/15/30 230.39 A (sf) 2001B-2038 05/15/39 689.41 A- (sf) Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina) US$200 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001A Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2016 05/15/16 200.00 BBB (sf) Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina) US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2028 05/15/28 347.27 BBB (sf) 2030 05/15/30 161.39 BBB (sf) Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina) US$275.73 mil tobacco settlement revenue management authority series 2008 Sale Amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) 2008 06/01/18 275.73 A (sf) DEFEASED RATINGS Badger Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. Series 2002 Rating Class Maturity 2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2017 6/1/17 AA+ (sf) 2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf) 2028 6/1/28 AA+ (sf) 2032 6/1/32 AA+ (sf) California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Gold Country Settlement Funding Corp.) Series 2002 Rating Class Maturity 2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf) 2038 6/1/38 AA+ (sf) California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Golden Gate Tobacco Funding Corporation) Series 2002 A&B Rating Class Maturity 2002A-2030 6/1/2030 AA+ (sf) 2002A-2043 6/1/2043 AA+ (sf) Golden State Tobacco Securitization Corp. Series 2003 A Rating Class Maturity 2003A-1 6/1/2012 AA+ (sf) 2003A-1 6/1/2013 AA+ (sf) 2003A-1 6/1/2033 AA+ (sf) 2003A-1 6/1/2039 AA+ (sf) 2003A-1 6/1/2040 AA+ (sf) 2003A-2 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf) 2003A-3 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf) 2003A-4 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf) 2003A-5 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf) Iowa Tobacco Settlement Authority Series 2001 B Rating Class Maturity 2001B 2025 6/1/25 AA+ (sf) Northern Tobacco Securitization Corp. Series 2001 Rating Class Maturity 2021 6/1/21 AA+ (sf) 2029 6/1/29 AA+ (sf) San Diego County Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. Series 2001A Rating Class Maturity 2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2013 6/1/13 AA+ (sf) 2014 6/1/14 AA+ (sf) 2015 6/1/15 AA+ (sf) 2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf) 2036 6/1/36 AA+ (sf) 2043 6/1/43 AA+ (sf) Southern California Tobacco Securitization Authority (San Diego County) Series 2001B Rating Class Maturity 2043 6/1/43 AA+ (sf) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey) Series 2002 Rating Class Maturity 2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2013 6/1/13 AA+ (sf) 2014 6/1/14 AA+ (sf) 2015 6/1/15 AA+ (sf) 2016 6/1/16 AA+ (sf) 2016 6/1/16 AA+ (sf) 2018 6/1/18 AA+ (sf) 2032 6/1/32 AA+ (sf) 2037 6/1/37 AA+ (sf) 2042 6/1/42 AA+ (sf) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey) Series 2003 Rating Class Maturity 2003 6/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/13 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/24 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/32 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/39 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/43 AA+ (sf) 2003 6/1/41 AA+ (sf) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Virginia) Series 2005 Rating Class Maturity Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf) Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf) Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf) TSASC Inc. Series 2002-1 Rating Class Maturity 2012 7/1/12 AA+ (sf) 2013 7/1/13 AA+ (sf) 2014 7/1/14 AA+ (sf) 2024 7/1/24 AA+ (sf) 2032 7/1/32 AA+ (sf) Westchester Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. Series 1999 Maturity Rating 7/15/29 AA+ 7/15/39 AA+ RATINGS WITHDRAWN Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina) US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt Sale amount Rating Class Maturity (mil. $) To From 2022 05/15/22 225.88 NR BBB (sf) NR-Not rated.