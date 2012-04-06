April 6 - OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on 119 tranches from 25 tobacco
settlement-backed transactions and withdrew our rating on one class that has
paid in full.
-- The affirmations followed revisions we made to the base-case and
stress case assumptions we use in the cash flow stress scenarios for these
deals.
-- All of the transactions are either future flow securitizations backed
by payments from participating tobacco manufacturers under the MSA or defeased
and backed by state and local government obligations or other eligible
securities in accordance with our criteria for defeased securities.
April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
62 tranches from 12 tobacco settlement securitizations backed by payments from
participating tobacco manufacturers under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).
At the same time we affirmed our ratings on 57 classes from 13 defeased tobacco
settlement securitizations currently supported by eligible securities such as
state and local government obligations. We also withdrew our rating on a
defeased class that paid in full according to the escrow deposit agreement (see
list).
Tobacco settlement securitizations are backed by payments made by the
participating manufacturers (PMs) under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA)
signed in 1998 originally between the four largest U.S. tobacco companies and
the attorneys general of 46 U.S. states. Additional tobacco companies have
joined the MSA since 1998. Under the MSA, the PMs are required to make
settlement payments to each state annually, in perpetuity. The settlement
payment required amount, according to the MSA, is primarily determined by the
actual tobacco consumption in U.S., the market share of the original
participating manufactures (OPMs), and the market share of the subsequent
participating manufactures (SPMs). Any defaults of OPMs and SPMs
(collectively, the participating manufacturers, or PMs) and any dispute
payments withheld by the PMs will impact the actual settlement amount that
each state will be able to receive from PMs. After the MSA was signed, many
state and local governments securitized all or a portion of their rights to
receive future settlement proceeds by selling such rights to investors in
exchange for a lump sum payment at the time of the sale.
None of these tobacco settlement-backed securitizations have any recourse back
to the respective municipality and therefore do not reflect in any way the
credit strength of the respective state, county, or city that securitized
these payment streams.
Today's affirmations address the tobacco securitizations that we did not place
on CreditWatch with negative implications when we updated our criteria (see
RATINGS AFFIRMED
District of Columbia Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.
US$521.105 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 05/15/12 7.15 BBB (sf)
2013 05/15/13 8.03 BBB (sf)
2014 05/15/14 8.36 BBB (sf)
2024 05/15/24 114.86 BBB (sf)
2033 05/15/33 169.11 BBB (sf)
2040 05/15/40 187.54 BBB (sf)
Educational Enhancement Funding Corp.
US$278.045 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002A 2002B
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2002A 06/01/25 148.51 BBB (sf)
2002B 06/01/32 129.54 BBB (sf)
New York Counties Tobacco Trust I
US$303.37 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2000
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 06/01/12 1.45 BBB (sf)
2013 06/01/13 1.72 BBB (sf)
2014 06/01/14 2.02 BBB (sf)
2015 06/01/15 2.20 BBB (sf)
2019 06/01/19 14.89 BBB (sf)
2028 06/01/28 39.71 BBB (sf)
2035 06/01/35 60.45 BBB (sf)
2042 06/01/42 71.84 BBB (sf)
New York Counties Tobacco Trust II
US$215.22 mil tobacco settlement pass through bonds series 2001
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 06/01/12 1.67 BBB (sf)
2013 06/01/13 1.83 BBB (sf)
2014 06/01/14 1.94 BBB (sf)
2015 06/01/15 2.12 BBB (sf)
2016 06/01/16 2.43 BBB (sf)
2025 06/01/25 48.37 BBB (sf)
2035 06/01/35 68.01 BBB (sf)
2043 06/01/43 82.80 BBB (sf)
New York Counties Tobacco Trust III
US$79.68 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2003
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2027 06/01/27 24.12 BBB (sf)
2033 06/01/33 15.18 BBB (sf)
2043 06/01/43 40.39 BBB (sf)
Railsplitter Tobacco Settlement Authority
US$1.50 bil tobacco settlement-backed notes series 2010
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 (R) 06/01/12 25.62 A (sf)
2012 06/01/12 33.76 A (sf)
2013 06/01/13 63.55 A (sf)
2014 (R) 06/01/14 25.26 A (sf)
2014 06/01/14 45.60 A (sf)
2015 06/01/15 76.82 A (sf)
2016 (R) 06/01/16 21.57 A (sf)
2016 06/01/16 59.09 A (sf)
2017 06/01/17 84.70 A (sf)
2018 06/01/18 89.04 A (sf)
2019 (R) 06/01/19 27.30 A (sf)
2019 06/01/19 66.33 A (sf)
2020 06/01/20 98.57 A (sf)
2021 (R) 06/01/21 25.54 A (sf)
2021 06/01/21 78.36 A (sf)
2023 06/01/23 216.92 A- (sf)
2024 06/01/24 109.95 A- (sf)
2028 06/01/28 360.52 A- (sf)
Rensselaer Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp.
US$34.555 mil tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds series A
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 06/01/12 0.27 BBB (sf)
2013 06/01/13 0.30 BBB (sf)
2014 06/01/14 0.31 BBB (sf)
2015 06/01/15 0.34 BBB (sf)
2016 06/01/16 0.39 BBB (sf)
2025 06/01/25 7.71 BBB (sf)
2035 06/01/35 10.89 BBB (sf)
2043 06/01/43 13.36 BBB (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Authority
US$517.905 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2012 06/01/12 14.33 BBB (sf)
2026 06/01/26 279.78 BBB (sf)
2032 06/01/32 179.51 BBB (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Lousiana)
US$1.203 bil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 A&B
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2001B-2031 05/15/30 230.39 A (sf)
2001B-2038 05/15/39 689.41 A- (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)
US$200 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001A
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2016 05/15/16 200.00 BBB (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)
US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2028 05/15/28 347.27 BBB (sf)
2030 05/15/30 161.39 BBB (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)
US$275.73 mil tobacco settlement revenue management authority series 2008
Sale Amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $)
2008 06/01/18 275.73 A (sf)
DEFEASED RATINGS
Badger Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp.
Series 2002
Rating
Class Maturity
2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2017 6/1/17 AA+ (sf)
2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf)
2028 6/1/28 AA+ (sf)
2032 6/1/32 AA+ (sf)
California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Gold Country Settlement
Funding Corp.)
Series 2002
Rating
Class Maturity
2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf)
2038 6/1/38 AA+ (sf)
California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Golden Gate Tobacco Funding
Corporation)
Series 2002 A&B
Rating
Class Maturity
2002A-2030 6/1/2030 AA+ (sf)
2002A-2043 6/1/2043 AA+ (sf)
Golden State Tobacco Securitization Corp.
Series 2003 A
Rating
Class Maturity
2003A-1 6/1/2012 AA+ (sf)
2003A-1 6/1/2013 AA+ (sf)
2003A-1 6/1/2033 AA+ (sf)
2003A-1 6/1/2039 AA+ (sf)
2003A-1 6/1/2040 AA+ (sf)
2003A-2 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf)
2003A-3 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf)
2003A-4 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf)
2003A-5 6/1/2042 AA+ (sf)
Iowa Tobacco Settlement Authority
Series 2001 B
Rating
Class Maturity
2001B 2025 6/1/25 AA+ (sf)
Northern Tobacco Securitization Corp.
Series 2001
Rating
Class Maturity
2021 6/1/21 AA+ (sf)
2029 6/1/29 AA+ (sf)
San Diego County Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp.
Series 2001A
Rating
Class Maturity
2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2013 6/1/13 AA+ (sf)
2014 6/1/14 AA+ (sf)
2015 6/1/15 AA+ (sf)
2027 6/1/27 AA+ (sf)
2036 6/1/36 AA+ (sf)
2043 6/1/43 AA+ (sf)
Southern California Tobacco Securitization Authority (San Diego County)
Series 2001B
Rating
Class Maturity
2043 6/1/43 AA+ (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey)
Series 2002
Rating
Class Maturity
2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2012 6/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2013 6/1/13 AA+ (sf)
2014 6/1/14 AA+ (sf)
2015 6/1/15 AA+ (sf)
2016 6/1/16 AA+ (sf)
2016 6/1/16 AA+ (sf)
2018 6/1/18 AA+ (sf)
2032 6/1/32 AA+ (sf)
2037 6/1/37 AA+ (sf)
2042 6/1/42 AA+ (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey)
Series 2003
Rating
Class Maturity
2003 6/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/13 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/24 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/32 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/39 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/43 AA+ (sf)
2003 6/1/41 AA+ (sf)
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Virginia)
Series 2005
Rating
Class Maturity
Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf)
Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf)
Turbo Term 6/1/15 AA+ (sf)
TSASC Inc.
Series 2002-1
Rating
Class Maturity
2012 7/1/12 AA+ (sf)
2013 7/1/13 AA+ (sf)
2014 7/1/14 AA+ (sf)
2024 7/1/24 AA+ (sf)
2032 7/1/32 AA+ (sf)
Westchester Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp.
Series 1999
Maturity Rating
7/15/29 AA+
7/15/39 AA+
RATINGS WITHDRAWN
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)
US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt
Sale amount Rating
Class Maturity (mil. $) To From
2022 05/15/22 225.88 NR BBB (sf)
NR-Not rated.