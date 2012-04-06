April 6 - Overview -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to U.S. merchant acquirer and payment processor NAB Holdings. -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating to the company's proposed $160 million first-lien senior secured credit facility. -- The company will use the majority of the proceeds from the proposed debt to make a shareholder distribution, with the remaining funds to be used primarily to refinance existing promissory notes and lines of credit. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong revenue growth trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow in a highly competitive industry. Rating Action On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Troy, Mich.-based NAB Holdings LLC, the indirect parent of the primary operating company North American Bancard LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating and preliminary '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $160 million first-lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $10 million revolver and $150 million term loan. The preliminary '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our ratings on NAB reflect its "weak" business risk profile due to modest scale and market position in a highly competitive industry, and its "significant" financial risk profile. However, the company has a strong growth trajectory, supported by good secular growth trends, consistent profitability, and positive free cash flow. Founded in 1992, NAB is a U.S. merchant acquirer focused primarily on small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs). According to the "Nilson Report" (Issue 990, March 2012), NAB was the 30th-largest U.S. merchant acquirer ranked on a dollar volume basis. The company provides end-to-end payment processing services for credit, debit, and prepaid cards, EBT, ATM, and online transactions, along with customer service and back-office support services, such as fraud detection, reporting, and chargeback systems, to merchants. The majority of the company's merchant relationships are sourced through independent sales organizations (ISOs), but it also has a direct sales force and corporate partnerships. The processing of merchant transactions is outsourced to a select number of payment processors. NAB's services and sales channels are fairly standard among its competitors and the company attempts to differentiate itself by providing free point of sale (POS) terminals to merchants, customizable Web user interfaces for merchants and ISOs, marketing services for ISOs, and free proprietary mobile card readers and applications (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe). The mobile card reader market is in its infancy and already has a formidable host of competitors, but it is quickly becoming a fast-growing, profitable vertical for the company. We characterize NAB's business risk profile as weak. Although we believe that the company is a second-tier merchant acquirer lacking significant operating scale, it has seen strong top-line growth (albeit from a low base) over the past five years, with a compound annual revenue growth rate above 25%. The company closed 2011 with gross revenue of about $375 million. NAB has achieved its growth primarily by focusing on increasing its ISO relationships and thus merchant count and transaction volume, and to a lesser extent, by adding vertical-oriented brands (Point&Pay and Humboldt merchant services) and new products (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe). Also, we believe that the company's attrition rate has been slightly below that of SMB industry averages. However, we believe that revenue growth will taper off to the low-teen percent range over the next couple of years, given the company's growing revenue base; intensifying competition, including potential new market entrants; and a slowdown in the growth of suitable, prospective ISO relationships. NAB's profitability, measured using gross revenue, is in line with that of other SMB acquirers. EBITDA margins have consistently been in the mid-teens for the past few years, demonstrating the company's ability to balance growth with ongoing business investment and attrition. Overall, though, we believe that the company has lower margins than the larger more diversified industry players who possess front- and back-end processing infrastructure. The company recently renegotiated its processing agreement with its biggest outsourcer, which should provide for incremental margin improvement. Also, the enactment of the Durbin Amendment--which capped the interchange fee on debit transactions--should provide the company with a temporary margin benefit. However, we believe that the company will reinvest a majority of these cost savings into new product development and sales initiatives. We view NAB's financial risk profile as significant. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) at fiscal year-end 2011 pro forma for the proposed transaction is 2.6x. Pro forma funds from operations (FFO) to debt is around 26%. Furthermore, the company does not require much working capital to fund its growth and capital expenditures are relatively low. These metrics provide key support for the rating. However, the company has no history of operating its business with material amounts of debt in the capital structure, amortization requirements will be meaningful, and it has used free cash flow to make acquisitions (close to $10 million a year on average) for the past few years. We expect that the company will continue to yield solid free cash flow and maintain leverage at or below the low-3x area over the near term, but incremental debt capacity is limited given the small EBITDA base. Liquidity We classify NAB's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). Cash sources should cover uses by a wide margin over the next 12-24 months. We believe that the company would maintain adequate liquidity, even after factoring in $15 million of hypothetical acquisitions a year, and with a moderate decline in EBITDA. However, given its modest scale, we believe that it would be unable to withstand low-probability, high-impact events (such as a spike in attrition or theft of customer data). Furthermore, the company has new and untested banking relationships. Cash sources will include about $7 million of cash pro forma for the transaction, expected annual FFO in the $40 million area, and full availability under the new $10 million revolver. Normal annual cash outlays should be limited to about $5 million of capital expenditures, minimal working capital requirements, and an increasing mandatory amortization schedule (5% of original principal in years one and two, 7.5% in years three and four, and 10% in years five and six). Financial flexibility should be further enhanced by the initially wide covenant cushions under the proposed financial maintenance covenants: a maximum total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Debt in the covenant calculation will be reduced by a portion of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet. Covenant levels have not been set yet, but headroom under the maximum net leverage ratio is expected to be set at a 30% cushion to management's projections at close. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NAB, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report. Outlook Our outlook on NAB is stable, supported by the company's strong revenue growth trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow even through the recent recession, and leverage currently low for the rating. The company's modest position in the highly competitive payments processing industry and its lack of a track record of managing the business with material amounts of debt in the capital structure limit a possible upgrade over the near term. We could lower the rating to 'B+' if leverage is sustained at or above 4x as a result of additional debt-funded dividends or acquisitions, or increased competition leading to higher merchant attrition and pricing pressure and a drop in margins of over 500 basis points. 