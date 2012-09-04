Sept 4 - Fitch believes new capital ratio regulations in Colombia are a
positive step toward compliance with Basel III standards but fail to address
concerns related to intangible assets, goodwill, and the equity content of
subordinated debt. These new regulations will maintain the minimum regulatory
capital at 9% of risk weighted assets and create a new measure, the ratio of
"base" capital to risk weighted assets at a minimum of 4.5%. Tier 1 capital is
better defined and includes the highest quality capital a bank can have.
However, we expect only marginal capital improvement, because the new rules,
which will go into effect in August 2013, fail to tighten the criteria for Tier
2 capital and deduction of intangible assets.
Subordinated debt issued by Colombian banks usually lacks the equity-like
characteristics defined by Basel III and present in current regulations in
Mexico and Peru and expected to be introduced in Brazil. In Fitch's view, this
type of subordinated debt is not an effective cushion against unexpected losses
and does not provide the financial flexibility of non-cumulative deferrable
coupons.
The regulation excludes future intangibles and goodwill from the calculation of
base (Tier 1) capital. This may create a discrepancy in how capital is measured
for banks with older acquisitions and those with deals in process. This is
particularly important, as older acquisitions created relatively higher goodwill
than those on track to be closed in 2012-2013.
Fitch calculates excluding subordinated debt (13% of the total regulatory
capital in Colombia) and intangibles/goodwill from the total regulatory capital
would bring the capital ratio down to 12.8% from about 15% as of June 2012. This
is comparable to the median capital ratio of other countries in Latin America.
However, these figures do not include Colombian banks' holdings abroad. The
Colombian Financial Superintendence does not publish consolidated capital
ratios, and some banks hold large acquisitions through subsidiaries abroad.
Because of this exclusion, the consolidated capital ratios would be much less
flattering.
Considering the promising growth prospects for the Colombian banking system due
to the low banking penetration level, rapid expansion abroad, and generally
sound performance, this would be the best time to adopt a more conservative
approach toward capital. However, the new regulation falls short of
expectations.
