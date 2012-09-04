Sept 4 - Fitch believes new capital ratio regulations in Colombia are a positive step toward compliance with Basel III standards but fail to address concerns related to intangible assets, goodwill, and the equity content of subordinated debt. These new regulations will maintain the minimum regulatory capital at 9% of risk weighted assets and create a new measure, the ratio of "base" capital to risk weighted assets at a minimum of 4.5%. Tier 1 capital is better defined and includes the highest quality capital a bank can have. However, we expect only marginal capital improvement, because the new rules, which will go into effect in August 2013, fail to tighten the criteria for Tier 2 capital and deduction of intangible assets. Subordinated debt issued by Colombian banks usually lacks the equity-like characteristics defined by Basel III and present in current regulations in Mexico and Peru and expected to be introduced in Brazil. In Fitch's view, this type of subordinated debt is not an effective cushion against unexpected losses and does not provide the financial flexibility of non-cumulative deferrable coupons. The regulation excludes future intangibles and goodwill from the calculation of base (Tier 1) capital. This may create a discrepancy in how capital is measured for banks with older acquisitions and those with deals in process. This is particularly important, as older acquisitions created relatively higher goodwill than those on track to be closed in 2012-2013. Fitch calculates excluding subordinated debt (13% of the total regulatory capital in Colombia) and intangibles/goodwill from the total regulatory capital would bring the capital ratio down to 12.8% from about 15% as of June 2012. This is comparable to the median capital ratio of other countries in Latin America. However, these figures do not include Colombian banks' holdings abroad. The Colombian Financial Superintendence does not publish consolidated capital ratios, and some banks hold large acquisitions through subsidiaries abroad. Because of this exclusion, the consolidated capital ratios would be much less flattering. Considering the promising growth prospects for the Colombian banking system due to the low banking penetration level, rapid expansion abroad, and generally sound performance, this would be the best time to adopt a more conservative approach toward capital. However, the new regulation falls short of expectations. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.