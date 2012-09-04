Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' rating to Vale S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2042. The notes will rank equal to Vale's other unsecured and unsubordinated debts. Vale intends to use the additional proceeds to improve its debt profile, extend debt maturities, and further strengthen its financial profile The rating on Vale (A-/Stable/--) reflects its strong business profile, as seen in its leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel, high-quality reserves, competitive cost structure in most of the metals commodities the company produces, increasingly diverse portfolio of assets, and integrated logistics, which increase the competitiveness of Vale's product pricing globally. The risks associated with industry cyclicality and the company's aggressive growth strategy and dividend distribution policy are negative factors. The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that it will maintain very conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure to spot prices and its significant capital expenditures for the next five years. We believe that Vale can, and is willing to, adjust its disbursements for capital expenditures and dividends to build stronger credit metrics and an adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be detrimental to the ratings, as would a more aggressive growth strategy. Considering our views on country risk in Brazil and Vale's weaker business position than its 'A' rated peers', we don't anticipate an upgrade in the medium term. For a full credit rationale, please see Vale S.A., published on July 3, 2012. RATINGS LIST Vale S.A. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Vale S.A. Senior unsecured notes due 2042 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.