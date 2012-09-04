OVERVIEW -- AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4's $1.1 billion automobile receivables-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 4, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect: -- The availability of approximately 44.5%, 39.7%, 33.2%, 26.8%, and 23.8% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively (based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which provide coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.00x, 2.55x, 1.95x, and 1.67x our 11.75%-12.25% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB+ (sf)', and 'BBB- (sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively. -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our ratings on the notes would not decline by more than one rating category from our preliminary ratings (all else being equal) over a 12-month period. Our ratings stability criteria describe the outer bound of credit deterioration within one year as being one rating category in the case of 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated securities and two rating categories in the case of 'A (sf)', 'BBB (sf)', and 'BB (sf)' rated securities (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread. -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the stressed cash flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned preliminary ratings. -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime auto loans. -- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as AmeriCredit Corp.; BB/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history since 1994. On Jan. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch positive, where it had placed the rating on Sept. 30, 2011. -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4, Sept. 4, 2012 -- Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies, June 13, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- General Motors Financial Co. Inc. Rating Raised To 'BB' And Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Is Stable, Jan. 5, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings And SPURs Of 19 Series From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts, Dec. 6, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Five SPURs On Three AmeriCredit And One Long Beach Deal Placed On CreditWatch Positive, Oct. 3, 2011 -- Research Update: General Motors Financial Co. Inc Upgraded to 'B+' From 'B'; Outlook Stable, March 30, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, Jan. 11, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust Ratings And SPURs Raised And Affirmed On 15 Series, April 30, 2010 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Ratings Raised And Affirmed On 17 AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust Transactions, May 6, 2009 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate(i) (mil. $) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 162.600 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 390.800 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 227.920 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 84.170 C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 104.480 D BBB+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 102.750 E(ii) BBB- (sf) Subordinate Fixed 27.280 (i)The coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public offering amount.