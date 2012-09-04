OVERVIEW
-- AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4's note issuance is an
ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables
Trust 2012-4's $1.1 billion automobile receivables-backed notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime
auto loan receivables.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 4, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- The availability of approximately 44.5%, 39.7%, 33.2%, 26.8%, and
23.8% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively
(based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which
provide coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.00x, 2.55x, 1.95x, and 1.67x our
11.75%-12.25% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and
E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the
assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB+ (sf)', and 'BBB-
(sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our
ratings on the notes would not decline by more than one rating category from
our preliminary ratings (all else being equal) over a 12-month period. Our
ratings stability criteria describe the outer bound of credit deterioration
within one year as being one rating category in the case of 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA
(sf)' rated securities and two rating categories in the case of 'A (sf)', 'BBB
(sf)', and 'BB (sf)' rated securities (see "Methodology: Credit Stability
Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
-- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination,
overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread.
-- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned
preliminary ratings.
-- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime
auto loans.
-- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as
AmeriCredit Corp.; BB/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history
since 1994. On Jan. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term
counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the
rating from CreditWatch positive, where it had placed the rating on Sept. 30,
2011.
-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate(i) (mil. $)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 162.600
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 390.800
A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 227.920
B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 84.170
C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 104.480
D BBB+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 102.750
E(ii) BBB- (sf) Subordinate Fixed 27.280
(i)The coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date.
(ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public
offering amount.