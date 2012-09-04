Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. - Compartment 16Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VCL Multi-Compartment S.A.'s EUR718m
Class A and Class B notes - to be issued under Compartment 16 - expected ratings
as follows:
Class A Notes (ISIN: XS0821742144), due July 2018: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
Tranche Thickness (TT) 93 %; Tranche Thickness Loss Multiple (TTML) 116.3x
Class B Notes (ISIN: XS0821743977), due July 2018: 'A+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
TT 2.8%; TTML 3.5%
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to the information already received, a satisfactory review of legal opinions to
support the agency's analytical approach and the selection of swap
counterparties to be made.
The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH's (VWL)
origination and servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset
performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal
structure. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen
Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-' /
Positive/'F2').
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of lease receivables
originated by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH within Germany. The EUR750m preliminary
portfolio consists of 64,269 lease contracts with 41,769 lessees. It is highly
granular with an average single debtor exposure of 0.02% and the top 20 lessees
contributing 0.82% of the initial outstanding pool balance. The deal shares many
of the transaction and portfolio characteristics of the previous VCL issuances.
Initial credit enhancement (CE) for the Class A notes will be 8.2% and 5.4% for
the Class B notes. The initial available over-collateralisation (OC) equals the
purchase price discount (1.2%), cash reserve (1.2%), the subordinated loan (3%)
and for the Class A notes OC, the size of the Class B notes (2.8%).
Fitch has derived its default and recovery assumptions from historical loss data
and the performance of previous VCL transactions. The observed losses have
decreased significantly since the start of the historical loss data delivery in
2002. In Fitch's view, this is due to both better economic conditions compared
with 2003-2005 and 2008-2009, and improvements in origination/servicing. A
default assumption of 2% and a high to median stress (5.5x for 'AAAsf') was
applied. This reflects the low absolute level of the assumption and Fitch's
through the cycle rating approach.
Fitch's recovery assumption is derived from performance data for previous VCL
transactions as no historical recovery data was provided. Fitch has used a
recovery assumption of 60% which was stressed with a low to median recovery
haircut (45% for 'AAAsf'). This reflects the stable observed recoveries and
strong recovery process.
The outlook for the German economy is stable for the next 12 months. A slowdown
in the economy is possible, but a recession is unlikely. Corporate insolvencies,
which are a loss driver for this transaction, are at a historically low level. A
significant increase in corporate insolvencies is unlikely in the near term.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator,
arranger and transaction legal documentation.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2011; 'EMEA Consumer
ABS Rating Criteria' - Auto RV Addendum, dated 12 July 2011 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May
2012; 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 10
August 2012 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 20 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions