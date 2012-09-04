Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses eight factors to construct an insurer financial strength rating (FSR). To increase the transparency of this part of the ratings process, we have performed a peer analysis of the various subscores that make up our ratings on 31 of the largest reinsurers based in North America, the U.K., Europe, and Asia-Pacific (see our report, published today, "Subscore Analysis Demonstrates Which Factors Standard & Poor's Expects To Drive Reinsurers' Ratings"). This analysis should give the reader more insight into what subscores underpin our ratings on reinsurers, and give some idea of how they change over time and in reaction to large events. Between them, the peer group we studied writes about 75% of global net reinsurance premium. Despite the record catastrophe losses experienced in 2011, our analysis shows that, as we would expect, the strengths of the global sector continue to be reflected in the subscores of the individual ratings. Capitalization, liquidity, and enterprise risk management continue to be strengths to the sector, while financial flexibility and operating performance are relative weaknesses. This supports our view that profitability will come under pressure in the next two to three years as underwriting and investment returns are likely to remain low and exposed to volatility. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.