(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Holdings S.A. is paying a CHF90 million
dividend to its controlling equity sponsor.
-- Simultaneously, the company is issuing Swiss Franc (CHF)180 million in
secured notes to fund the recapitalization as well as the repayment of CHF102
million drawn under its CHF225 million senior secured term loan A, together
with available cash.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on Matterhorn Mobile
Holdings, despite the debt recapitalization, on the back of headroom
previously existing within the rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk
profile will not deteriorate substantially in the future despite our view of
an aggressive financial policy driven by equity sponsors.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile
Holdings S.A., the ultimate holding company of Orange Communications S.A., the
third-largest wireless network operator in Switzerland. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '2' and issue rating of
'BB-' to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF)180 million (EUR150 million) senior
secured notes maturing 2019, to be issued by Matterhorn Mobile S.A., a
subsidiary of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. We also assigned our recovery
rating of '1' and issue rating of 'BB' to the proposed CHF100 million super
senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by Matterhorn Mobile
S.A., Orange Communications S.A., and Orange Network S.A.
Our recovery ratings on existing senior secured and unsecured notes are
unchanged at '2' and '6', and we are affirming our issue ratings of 'BB-' and
'B-' on them.
Our ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our understanding that the proceeds of the note issuance,
along with cash, will be used to repay CHF102 million in existing bank debt
and distribute a CHF90 million dividend to Orange Switzerland's shareholders.
We think the recapitalization initiative only months after the leveraged
buyout of the company from France Telecom S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) demonstrates
the aggressive nature of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' financial policy, as set
by its controlling equity sponsor. That said, we think the negative impact on
credit metrics of the shareholder reward is within the headroom that existed
previously.
We think the refinancing initiative could translate into future higher
interest charges, and weaken the company's EBITDA interest coverage from our
previous projection of more than 3.5x down to a still-adequate level of just
above 3x.
The ratings on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings are constrained by Matterhorn Mobile
S.A.'s "aggressive" financial risk profile, and supported by our assessment of
its "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.
The financial risk profile reflects our view of an aggressive financial
policy, given the company's private equity ownership, and our expectation of
modest free cash flow generation and meaningful debt leverage. Our Standard &
Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 4.5x in
2012-2013, including the CHF69 million portion of the recent CHF155 million
spectrum investment that will be paid in two installments in 2015 and 2016.
In our assessment, Matterhorn Mobile Holding's business risk profile is
constrained by the company's lack of scale and diversity, owing to its narrow
business and geographic focus, considerable competition from the dominant
market player, and some execution risk as the company rolls out its strategy
as a stand-alone company.
We view the company's business profile as weaker than that of its two main
competitors, Swisscom AG (A/Stable/--) and Sunrise Communications Holdings
S.A. (B+/Stable/--. It is focused on mobile telecommunications while both its
competitors are integrated into fixed network services; it also has lower
EBITDA margins than most rated European peers, given its smaller scale and
challenger position compared with Swisscom's strong position in the domestic
market.
These business weaknesses are balanced by the company's well-established
high-end wireless position, a broadly satisfactory and nearly completely
revamped network, a wealthy and stable domestic economy, and our expectation
that the competitive environment will not change significantly, given high
entry barriers and more favorable regulation than in other European markets.
Liquidity
We consider Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' liquidity to be "adequate," as our
criteria define this term. Cash liquidity is comfortable, given overall
positive free cash flows and a bullet only 2018-2020 debt maturity, except for
the CHF69 million of spectrum installments due in 2015-2016. In addition, we
foresee adequate covenant headroom in the future.
The ratio of sources to uses over the next 12 months is significantly above
1.2x, factoring in a EUR100 million undrawn committed facility, available
cash--CHF80 million expected at closing--and our expectation of more than
CHF200 million in annual funds from operations, compared with less than CHF200
million in capital expenditure (capex), excluding the CHF93 million spectrum
installment paid in July 2012.
A maintenance financial covenant existing under the proposed super senior RCF
should provide ample headroom in the future, in our view.
Recovery analysis
The 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the proposed CHF180 million
and existing senior secured notes maturing 2019 indicate our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '1' on the proposed CHF100
million super senior RCF indicate our expectation of very high (90%-100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR225 million equivalent senior notes is 'B-', two
notches below the corporate credit rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings. The
recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on the proposed CHF100 million RCF, replacing the existing CHF100
million senior secured RCF, are supported by its super senior position in the
capital structure. The proposed RCF benefits from the same security package as
the senior secured notes, although ranks senior to the notes, according to the
intercreditor agreement.
The ratings on the existing and proposed senior secured notes are supported by
a security package comprising share pledges from Orange Communications S.A.
and Orange Network S.A., bank accounts, and receivables. However, it is our
understanding that no network assets are pledged as part of the security to
senior secured lenders.
Orange Communications S.A. and Orange Network S.A., who comprise almost all of
the group's EBITDA and assets, will provide guarantees to senior secured
lenders, and, on a subordinated basis, to the senior note holders.
The ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their
subordination to a large amount of senior secured debt.
Our simulated default scenario assumes a payment default would occur in 2016
due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance, with
EBITDA falling to about CHF210 million, with a stressed enterprise value of
around CHF1,040 million.
We value the group on a going-concern basis, taking into account its
established market position, valuable network and customer base, as well as
high barriers to entry into a consolidated industry.
From this we deduct priority liabilities of around CHF95 million, comprising
enforcement costs and a part of the group's unfunded pension deficit. This
leaves very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for super senior lenders. The
residual value for the senior secured note holders is about CHF845 million,
and the senior secured debt is around CHF1,060 million, including prepetition
interests, leading to substantial (70%-90%) recovery for note holders. This
leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured note
holders.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile
will remain in line with the rating. We have factored into our base case
revenues and EBITDA growing slightly this year, likely benefiting from
supportive local economic and industry conditions, the execution of the
company's recent strategic projects, and active cost optimization.
We might lower the ratings if leverage shot up toward 5.5x, but we consider
this to be a remote possibility. We believe this would likely occur if the
business risk profile weakened significantly or as a result of a
recapitalization.
Rating upside potential is remote as long as the company remains majority
controlled by private equity shareholders.
Ratings List
New Rating
Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
Senior Secured* BB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Secured* BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Ratings Affirmed
Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
Senior Secured* BB-
Recovery Rating 2
*Guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)