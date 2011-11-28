(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-U.S. Internet video subscription provider Netflix now expects to have
a net loss in 2012 due to new international services in the U.K. and Ireland.
-We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB-'
from 'BB' with a stable outlook.
-Netflix's domestic net subscriber trends remain soft.
-The stable outlook is based on our expectation of subscriber growth in
2012.
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it lowered its rating on Los Gatos, Calif.-based
Netflix (NFLX.O) Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's debt by
one notch in conjunction with the downgrade. The recovery rating on the debt
issue remains unchanged.
"The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Netflix reflect,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andy Liu, "our expectation that
escalating content commitments will lower profitability over the intermediate
term, international expansion will have a greater impact on overall
profitability, and a return of domestic subscriber growth could occur slightly
later than we initially expected." While acknowledging Netflix's growing
programming commitments, we view the company as likely to maintain moderate
debt usage as it expands into international markets and invests in new
technology and content to grow market share.
The stable outlook is based on our expectation of subscriber growth in 2012.
We are still concerned with the company's escalating content costs and
aggressive international expansion plans. Netflix's profit warning for 2012 is
driven by its international expansion. If Netflix is unable to increase
domestic paid subscribers at a rate commensurate with its spiraling content
commitments (which grew to about $3.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, from about
$1 billion at the end of 2010), we could lower the rating. It is unlikely that
we will raise the rating over the near term. That would likely entail very
healthy subscriber growth, which more than offsets its growing content
commitments.
